Minnesota Wild to Host Toy Drive on Sunday, December 3 and Saturday, December 16

New, unwrapped gifts and cash donations to be donated to The Salvation Army

By Minnesota Wild PR
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a toy drive will be held for The Salvation Army on Sunday, Dec. 3 when it hosts the Chicago Blackhawks at 1:00 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 16 against the Vancouver Canucks at 1:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. New, unwrapped toys, games and cash donations will be collected at Gates 1-5 from 11:15 a.m. until midway through the first period on both dates. The Salvation Army will distribute all collected gifts to the families they serve in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

“Providing Christmas gifts to families who are struggling to make ends meet is a longstanding Salvation Army tradition,” said Lt. Colonel Randall Polsley, Salvation Army division commander. “We’re immensely grateful to the Minnesota Wild for partnering in our effort this year to provide a memorable Christmas for more than 13,000 kids.”

Last year, The Salvation Army Northern Division helped 290,000 people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardship through a range of social services, meeting human needs without discrimination. This year, new struggles caused by food shortages, inflation, increased energy costs and the threat of eviction have elevated the numbers of those seeking assistance.

By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army Northern Division is #DoingTheMostGood at 77 operation centers in Minnesota and North Dakota. For more information about The Salvation Army Northern Division, please visit SalvationArmyNorth.org.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at www.wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting 651-222-WILD (9453) for more information on full, partial & flexible season ticket memberships.

