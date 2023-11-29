Minnesota Wild to Host Toy Drive on Sunday, December 3 and Saturday, December 16

“Providing Christmas gifts to families who are struggling to make ends meet is a longstanding Salvation Army tradition,” said Lt. Colonel Randall Polsley, Salvation Army division commander. “We’re immensely grateful to the Minnesota Wild for partnering in our effort this year to provide a memorable Christmas for more than 13,000 kids.”

Last year, The Salvation Army Northern Division helped 290,000 people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardship through a range of social services, meeting human needs without discrimination. This year, new struggles caused by food shortages, inflation, increased energy costs and the threat of eviction have elevated the numbers of those seeking assistance.

By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army Northern Division is #DoingTheMostGood at 77 operation centers in Minnesota and North Dakota. For more information about The Salvation Army Northern Division, please visit SalvationArmyNorth.org.

