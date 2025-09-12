Minnesota Wild and Xcel Energy Launch Community Power Play Grant Program

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild and Xcel Energy today announced the launch of the Community Power Play Grant Program to help expand access to the sport for children and families throughout the State of Hockey. Three one-time grants of $10,000 each will be awarded during the 2025-26 NHL season to support organizations that grow the game and strengthen our hockey communities. Each grant will focus on a different area of need.

Eligible applicants for the Community Power Play Grant Program include Minnesota-based youth and amateur hockey associations, high school hockey programs and municipally owned rinks and facilities. For more information on the Community Power Play Grant Program and to apply for a grant, please visit Wild.com/powerplay.

The Period 1 Grant will provide financial assistance to cover fees and equipment expenses related to participation in youth and amateur hockey. Applications for the Period 1 Grant will be accepted through October 15, 2025, and the winner will be announced on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.

The Period 2 Grant will provide financial assistance to cover ice time expenses with the express purpose of making hockey more accessible for associations to support new or existing programming. Applications for the Period 2 Grant will be accepted from November 1 through December 15, 2025, and the winner will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025.

The Period 3 Grant will provide investments and upgrades for local municipally owned rinks and facilities, including but not limited to ice-resurfacing machines, locker room improvements, and capital campaign initiatives. Applications for the Period 2 Grant will be accepted from January 1 through February 15, 2026, and the winner will be announced on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.

The Minnesota Wild announced a new multi-year partnership with Xcel Energy on April 15, 2025.

