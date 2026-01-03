Hughes has 4 assists, Wild defeat Ducks to push point streak to 5

The Wild defenseman has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 10 games since he was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12.

"You're a little bit passive to start. You want to fit in. You're getting to know everyone and coming to the fourth or third best team in the League. It's not about you," Hughes said. "They also traded a lot for me, so you've got to be yourself and just find that fine line. I think just shooting the puck a little more today, and not being as passive and just playing the way I probably would the last couple years."

Danila Yurov scored twice, Yakov Trenin had a goal and an assist and Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists for the Wild (25-10-7), who have a five-game point streak (3-0-2) and are 10-1-2 in their past 13 games.

Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves after he was named to Team Sweden for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 earlier Friday.

Beckett Sennecke and Troy Terry scored and Lukas Dostal made 29 saves for the Ducks (21-17-3), who have lost five in a row (0-4-1).

"We want to keep building and we want to learn from our mistakes, but at some point, we can't make those mistakes anymore," Ducks captain Radko Gudas said.

Minnesota went on a power play at 5:29 of the first period and the Wild scored 10 seconds into the man-advantage for a 1-0 lead.

Hughes, who was named to the U.S. Olympic team’s preliminary roster in June, took a shot from above the right circle that hit Eriksson Ek in front of the crease. Jackson LaCombe and Cutter Gauthier were unable to clear the bouncing puck before Kirill Kaprizov shot it into the net at 5:39.