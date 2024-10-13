Minnesota Wild Adds Forward Travis Boyd on Emergency Recall

Wallstedt, 21 (11/14/02), made three starts for Minnesota in 2023-24, posting a 2-1-0 record with 3.01 goals against average (GAA) and a .897 save percentage (SV%). The 6-foot-3, 214-pound native of Vasteras, Sweden, recorded his first career NHL shutout and win at Chicago on April 7, stopping all 24 shots faced in the 4-0 victory. He made his NHL debut at Dallas on Jan. 10, 2024. Wallstedt also went 22-19-6 with a 2.70 GAA, .910 SV% and two shutouts in 45 games with the Iowa Wild last season. He was twice named Howie’s Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week in 2023-24, earning the honor for the week ending Nov. 5 after going 2-0-0 with a .950 SV% in two starts and again for the week ending Dec. 3 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .965 SV% in two starts.