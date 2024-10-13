SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has added forward Travis Boyd to the roster on emergency recall from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and reassigned goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to Iowa.
Minnesota Wild Adds Forward Travis Boyd on Emergency Recall
Boyd, 31 (9/14/93), collected two points (1-1=2) in Iowa’s 6-4 loss to the Manitoba Moose on Saturday. He recorded eight points (2-6=8) in 16 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season while missing 60 games due to injury. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound native of Hopkins, Minn., has tallied 118 points (47-71=118), 74 penalty minutes (PIM), 280 shots on goal and 170 blocked shots appeared in 296 career games in parts of seven NHL seasons with the Washington Capitals (2017-20), Toronto Maple Leafs (2020-21), Vancouver Canucks (2021) and Arizona (2021-24). Boyd has also registered one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Capitals and was a member of Washington’s 2018 Stanley Cup Championship team. He has notched 174 points (58-116=174) in 222 career AHL games in parts of seven seasons with the Hershey Bears (2014-20) and Iowa Wild (2024-25).
Boyd spent four seasons (2011-15) at the University of Minnesota and recorded 96 points (32-63=96) in 148 games. He helped the Gophers win a Big Ten Championship during the 2014-15 season and earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors the same season. Boyd was selected by Washington in the sixth round (No. 177 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024, and will wear sweater No. 72 with the Wild.
Wallstedt, 21 (11/14/02), made three starts for Minnesota in 2023-24, posting a 2-1-0 record with 3.01 goals against average (GAA) and a .897 save percentage (SV%). The 6-foot-3, 214-pound native of Vasteras, Sweden, recorded his first career NHL shutout and win at Chicago on April 7, stopping all 24 shots faced in the 4-0 victory. He made his NHL debut at Dallas on Jan. 10, 2024. Wallstedt also went 22-19-6 with a 2.70 GAA, .910 SV% and two shutouts in 45 games with the Iowa Wild last season. He was twice named Howie’s Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week in 2023-24, earning the honor for the week ending Nov. 5 after going 2-0-0 with a .950 SV% in two starts and again for the week ending Dec. 3 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .965 SV% in two starts.
The Wild plays at the Winnipeg Jets tonight at 5 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN FM 100.3.