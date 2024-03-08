Minnesota Wild Acquires a Fourth-Round Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and Dmitry Ovchinnikov in Exchange for Connor Dewar

Ovchinnikov, 21 (8-19-2002), has skated in 31 games over three AHL seasons (2021-24) with the Marlies, recording 12 points (9-3=12), three power-play goals (PPGs) and four penalty minutes (PIM). He also posted 17 points (6-11=17) and eight PIM in 103 games over four seasons (2019-23) with Sibir Novosibirsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). The native of Chita, Russia, was originally drafted by Toronto in the fifth round (No. 137 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Dewar, 24 (6-26-1999), has played in 173 games over three seasons (2021-24) with the Wild, recording 38 points (18-20=38), four shorthanded goals and 95 PIM. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound native of The Pas, Manitoba, was originally selected by Minnesota in the third round (No. 92 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.