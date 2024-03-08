SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft and center Dmitry Ovchinnikov from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for center Connor Dewar. Ovchinnikov will continue to play with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Minnesota Wild Acquires a Fourth-Round Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and Dmitry Ovchinnikov in Exchange for Connor Dewar
Ovchinnikov, 21 (8-19-2002), has skated in 31 games over three AHL seasons (2021-24) with the Marlies, recording 12 points (9-3=12), three power-play goals (PPGs) and four penalty minutes (PIM). He also posted 17 points (6-11=17) and eight PIM in 103 games over four seasons (2019-23) with Sibir Novosibirsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). The native of Chita, Russia, was originally drafted by Toronto in the fifth round (No. 137 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Dewar, 24 (6-26-1999), has played in 173 games over three seasons (2021-24) with the Wild, recording 38 points (18-20=38), four shorthanded goals and 95 PIM. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound native of The Pas, Manitoba, was originally selected by Minnesota in the third round (No. 92 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.
Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.