Minnesota Wild Acquires Fourth-Round Pick in 2025 NHL Draft From Seattle in Exchange for Forward Freddy Gaudreau

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired a fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft (102nd overall) from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Freddy Gaudreau.

With the acquisition of the fourth-round pick, Minnesota now owns five picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, including the 52nd pick in Round 2, the 102nd (from SEA) and 121st (from TOR) picks in Round 4, the 141st pick in Round 5 (from CBJ) and the 180th pick in Round 6.

Gaudreau, 32 (5/1/93), recorded 134 points (56-78=134), eight powerplay goals (PPG), 10 game-winning goals (GWG) and 485 shots in 307 games over a span of four seasons with Minnesota (2021-25). For his career, Gaudreau owns 152 points (61-91=152), 11 PPG, 11 GWG, 570 shots and a plus-9 rating in 410 career games over eight seasons with Nashville (2016-19), Pittsburgh (2020-21) and Minnesota.

