Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Declan Chisholm Off Waivers from the Winnipeg Jets

Welcome_DeclanChisholm_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has claimed defenseman Declan Chisholm off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets

Chisholm, 24 (1/12/00), has tallied one assist in two games with the Winnipeg Jets and five assists in six games with the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Bowmanville, Ontario, missed 24 games due to a lower-body injury suffered earlier this season. Chisholm recorded 43 points (5-38=43) in 59 games with Manitoba last season. He ranked T-6th among AHL defensemen in assists and T-14th in scoring. Chisholm made his NHL debut on Jan. 13, 2022 at Detroit and owns one assist in four career NHL games. He has also collected 91 points (16-75=91) in 146 career AHL games with Manitoba. Chisholm was selected by the Jets in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Chisholm will wear sweater No. 47 with Minnesota.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.

News Feed

Down on the Farm: Shaw Inspiration in Return to Wild

Game Recap: Ducks 3, Wild 2

Minnesota Wild Grants State of Hockey Legacy Award to Herb Brooks

Projected Lineup vs. Anaheim Ducks

Hastings to Host Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 in Partnership with United Heroes League

Preview: Wild vs Ducks

Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Will Butcher from the Pittsburgh Penguins in Exchange for Forward Maxim Cajkovic

Bally Sports North Hockey Day Minnesota 2024 TV Schedule

Game Recap: Predators 3, Wild 2

Preview: Wild vs Predators

Prospect Report: Jan. 24, 2024

Minnesota Wild and Flint Hills Resources Announce Wild About Reading Program

Recap: Wild 5, Capitals 3

Preview: Wild vs Capitals

Game Recap: Wild 5, Hurricanes 2

Preview: Wild at Hurricanes

Minnesota Wild Recalls Jake Lucchini and Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa

Game Recap: Wild 6, Panthers 4