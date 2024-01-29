Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Declan Chisholm Off Waivers from the Winnipeg Jets

Chisholm, 24 (1/12/00), has tallied one assist in two games with the Winnipeg Jets and five assists in six games with the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Bowmanville, Ontario, missed 24 games due to a lower-body injury suffered earlier this season. Chisholm recorded 43 points (5-38=43) in 59 games with Manitoba last season. He ranked T-6th among AHL defensemen in assists and T-14th in scoring. Chisholm made his NHL debut on Jan. 13, 2022 at Detroit and owns one assist in four career NHL games. He has also collected 91 points (16-75=91) in 146 career AHL games with Manitoba. Chisholm was selected by the Jets in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Chisholm will wear sweater No. 47 with Minnesota.