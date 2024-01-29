SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has claimed defenseman Declan Chisholm off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets
Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Declan Chisholm Off Waivers from the Winnipeg Jets
Chisholm, 24 (1/12/00), has tallied one assist in two games with the Winnipeg Jets and five assists in six games with the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Bowmanville, Ontario, missed 24 games due to a lower-body injury suffered earlier this season. Chisholm recorded 43 points (5-38=43) in 59 games with Manitoba last season. He ranked T-6th among AHL defensemen in assists and T-14th in scoring. Chisholm made his NHL debut on Jan. 13, 2022 at Detroit and owns one assist in four career NHL games. He has also collected 91 points (16-75=91) in 146 career AHL games with Manitoba. Chisholm was selected by the Jets in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
Chisholm will wear sweater No. 47 with Minnesota.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.
Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.