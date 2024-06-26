Minnesota Wild Owns Six Picks in 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft

Visit the Draft Central page on wild.com presented by Xcel Energy for the latest news on the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Wild.com will provide extensive coverage of the draft including interviews, behind-the-scenes access and updates from General Manager Bill Guerin and Director of Amateur Scouting Judd Brackett along with photos and videos.

The 2024 Minnesota Wild Draft Guide, containing team draft history, pick details and prospect information, is now available at wild.com/draftguide.