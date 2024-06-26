Minnesota Wild Owns Six Picks in 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild currently owns six picks in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft. The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held on Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29, at Sphere in Las Vegas, NV. The first round begins at 6 p.m. (CT) on June 28 on ESPN and ESPN+ and rounds 2-7 will take place on June 29 starting at 10:30 a.m. (CT) on ESPN+ and NHL Network.

Minnesota Wild 2024 NHL Draft Picks

Round 1
13th overall
Round 2
45th overall
Round 4
110th overall
Round 5
140th overall (from BUF)
Round 5
142nd overall
Round 6
174th overall

Visit the Draft Central page on wild.com presented by Xcel Energy for the latest news on the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Wild.com will provide extensive coverage of the draft including interviews, behind-the-scenes access and updates from General Manager Bill Guerin and Director of Amateur Scouting Judd Brackett along with photos and videos.

The 2024 Minnesota Wild Draft Guide, containing team draft history, pick details and prospect information, is now available at wild.com/draftguide.

