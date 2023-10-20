Luke Ehlers
Minnesota Wild to Host Outdoor Practice Presented by ORORO at the Outdoor Recreation Center in St. Louis Park on November 5
Minnesota Wild Announces Extension of Partnership with iHeartMedia Minneapolis to Broadcast Games on KFAN 100.3 FM
Luke Ehlers
Name: Luke Ehlers
Hometown: Marshall, MN
Q: What is your age?
A: 17
Q: Who is your favorite Minnesota Wild player?
A: Brock Faber
Q: Did you play competitive hockey? If yes, what was the highest level of hockey that you played?
A: High School
Q: How many years have you been officiating?
A: 6
Q: What level(s) do you officiate most often?
A: bantam, peewee, 12U
Q: Why did you become a referee?
A: To give back to the game
Q: What is your favorite memory as a referee?
A: Reffing the 12U regional in Marshall
Q: What is one thing you would like to tell a youth hockey parent?
A: This isn’t the Stanley Cup.
Q: What is one thing you would like to tell a youth hockey coach?
A: Thanks for having your team be respectful and playing the game the right way!