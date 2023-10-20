Name: Luke Ehlers

Hometown: Marshall, MN

Q: What is your age?

A: 17

Q: Who is your favorite Minnesota Wild player?

A: Brock Faber

Q: Did you play competitive hockey? If yes, what was the highest level of hockey that you played?

A: High School

Q: How many years have you been officiating?

A: 6

Q: What level(s) do you officiate most often?

A: bantam, peewee, 12U

Q: Why did you become a referee?

A: To give back to the game

Q: What is your favorite memory as a referee?

A: Reffing the 12U regional in Marshall

Q: What is one thing you would like to tell a youth hockey parent?

A: This isn’t the Stanley Cup.

Q: What is one thing you would like to tell a youth hockey coach?

A: Thanks for having your team be respectful and playing the game the right way!