How can I stream FanDuel Sports Network?

How can I stream FanDuel Sports Network?

Fans can stream the network on the FanDuel Sports Network app and FanDuelSportsNetwork.com using a direct-to-consumer subscription or pay-TV credentials to log in.

The FanDuel Sports Network app is available for download on most iOS devices, on most Android devices, and on most Windows PCs and tablets. It is also available on several living-room/connected-device platforms. Click HERE for a full list of supported devices.

Prime Video customers can also sign up for FanDuel Sports Network as an add-on subscription. Visit Amazon.com/channels and search for FanDuel Sports Network to subscribe.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Welcomes Rescue Dog Paulie to the Team

Minnesota Wild and Fortra Announce New, Multi-year Partnership

Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 18 at TRIA Rink

Minnesota Wild Partners With Let's Play Hockey and Minnesota Hockey for Annual Used Equipment Drive 

Wild on 7th - Episode 111: Pod-on-a-Stick

Minnesota Wild and Xcel Energy Launch Community Power Play Grant Program

Minnesota Wild and Blaze Credit Union Announce Multi-year Home Helmet Partnership

Minnesota Wild to Host Second Annual Wild Fest September 27-28

Veteran blueliner Marco Scandella retires after 784 career games

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Brett Leason to Professional Tryout

Minnesota Wild to Host First-Ever Drive It Wild Celebrity Golf Event

Minnesota Wild to Host Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at TRIA Rink

Minnesota Wild to Host Level 1 Hockey Referee Seminar and Clinic

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 National Broadcast Schedule

Wild on 7th - Episode 110: The House That Billy Built

Minnesota Wild Signs Marco Rossi to Three-Year Contract

Boldy and Faber to Attend U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp

TCS Live Minnesota: Elite Hockey Coaching Conference Debuts in the State of Hockey