How can I stream FanDuel Sports Network?

Fans can stream the network on the FanDuel Sports Network app and FanDuelSportsNetwork.com using a direct-to-consumer subscription or pay-TV credentials to log in.

The FanDuel Sports Network app is available for download on most iOS devices, on most Android devices, and on most Windows PCs and tablets. It is also available on several living-room/connected-device platforms. Click HERE for a full list of supported devices.

Prime Video customers can also sign up for FanDuel Sports Network as an add-on subscription. Visit Amazon.com/channels and search for FanDuel Sports Network to subscribe.