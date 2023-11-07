News Feed

Projected Lineup at Islanders 110723

Projected Lineup at Islanders
Wild Recalls Petan from Iowa 110623

Minnesota Wild Recalls Center Nic Petan from Iowa
Wild Outdoor Practice 110523

Wild Sees Large Turnout at Outdoor Practice
Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4

Game Recap: Wild 5, Rangers 4
Projected Lineup vs Rangers 110423

Projected Lineup vs. Rangers
Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Game Recap: Devils 5, Wild 3
Projected Lineup vs Devils 110223

Projected Lineup vs. Devils
Prospect Report 110123

Prospect Report: November 1, 2023
Wild Recalls Daemon Hunt 110123

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt From Iowa
Hartman Named NHL Third Star of Week 103023

Forward Ryan Hartman Named NHL Third Star of the Week
Game Recap Wild at Devils 102923

Game Recap: Devils 4, Wild 3
Game Recap Wild at Capitals 102723

Game Recap: Capitals 3, Wild 2 (S/O)
Game Recap at Philadelphia 102623

Game Recap: Flyers 6, Wild 2
Prospect Report 102523

Prospect Report: October 25, 2023
Wild Recalls Jujhar Khaira 102523

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Jujhar Khaira From Iowa
Wild-invite-veteran-on-road-trip-102423

Wild invites Gulf War vet to attend road trip with the team 
Hartman gets 5 points for Wild in win against Oilers

Game Recap: Wild 7, Oilers 4
Projected Lineup vs Oilers 102423

Projected Lineup vs Oilers

Jake Middleton Participates in Movember Campaign

MicrosoftTeams-image (24)
By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

On November 1, Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton, known for his mustache and missing teeth, once again shaved off his iconic lip sweater to raise awareness for men’s mental health as part of “Movember.”

Movember is a month-long campaign throughout November where men are encouraged to grow a mustache to show their support for men’s health issues. Growing a mustache isn’t the only option to help raise awareness, however. According to Movember.com, other initiatives include “Move for Mental Health,” “Host a Mo-ment,” and “Mo Your Own Way.”

This isn’t the first time Middsy has gotten involved in Movember. Last season he teamed up with defenseman Jon Merrill to help raise money for the cause. When asked what he enjoys about growing his mustache back once a year, the 27-year-old said he likes “looking my own age for a little bit.”

To join Middleton’s fundraising team, please visit his team page here. Fans are also encouraged to grow their own mustaches to show their support.

Wild on 7th, the Official Minnesota Wild Podcast, is also hosting their own page. To join this team, please click here.