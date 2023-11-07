Jake Middleton Participates in Movember Campaign

Movember is a month-long campaign throughout November where men are encouraged to grow a mustache to show their support for men’s health issues. Growing a mustache isn’t the only option to help raise awareness, however. According to Movember.com, other initiatives include “Move for Mental Health,” “Host a Mo-ment,” and “Mo Your Own Way.”

This isn’t the first time Middsy has gotten involved in Movember. Last season he teamed up with defenseman Jon Merrill to help raise money for the cause. When asked what he enjoys about growing his mustache back once a year, the 27-year-old said he likes “looking my own age for a little bit.”

To join Middleton’s fundraising team, please visit his team page here. Fans are also encouraged to grow their own mustaches to show their support.

Wild on 7th, the Official Minnesota Wild Podcast, is also hosting their own page. To join this team, please click here.