Lewis gets 2 goals in 3rd, Kings score 5 straight to cool off Wild

“It’s great just to get the win,” Lewis said. “I think it was a big road trip for us. Early on in that game, we had to find our legs and kind of grind it out. We found the legs and we played well the second two periods.”

Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Fiala also scored for the Kings (8-3-3), who were coming off a 3-0 victory at the Nashville Predators on Monday and have won five of seven (5-1-1). Trevor Moore and Alex Laferriere each had two assists, and David Rittich made 23 saves.

Los Angeles went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

“Penalty kill has been pretty good for a while,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said. “When I say pretty good, there’s nothing more frustrating as a power play when you don’t get set up, at least get some good looks. Our penalty kill has been doing a good job not letting them get set up. It’s not just the fact you don’t give up a goal, but you get a little momentum from it and that’s been an important part for us.”