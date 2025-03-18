Game Recap: Wild 3, Kings 1

Zuccarello put Minnesota in front 2-1 with a power-play goal from the left circle.

“I think it was huge for all of us,” Zuccarello said. “It’s a big game, especially when you haven't played your best in a stretch here. It was just important for us to get that win and get those points.”

Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, and Jared Spurgeon had two assists for Minnesota (38-25-5), which had lost two in a row and four of five (1-3-1). Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves.

The Wild moved four points back of the Colorado Avalanche for third place in the Central Division.

“When you’re fighting as hard as we’re fighting here down the stretch, to be able to get a good win, I just thought tonight we looked more like ourselves,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I thought we had good energy, we had a great competitive spirit to us. I thought our details were good. Special teams were a big factor in the game, so that helped. And that’s, you know, I said the other night, it was like the earth was falling the other night, and I told you guys, we have to be ready for another game, and we got ourselves back up and running.

“We’re a good hockey team. We’re not going to be great every single night, but tonight, I give the guys a lot of credit for the mentality and the mindset we played with, and that’s what we need to do.”