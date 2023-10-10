SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced fan events and activations that will take place prior to the club’s season-opening game on Thursday, October 12, against the Florida Panthers at 7:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM. All fans in attendance will receive a light-up LED rally towel.
Minnesota Wild Announces Opening Night Fan Activities
From 3:30-5:15 p.m., fans are invited to attend the first-ever “Green Carpet” event in the Saint Paul RiverCentre Lobby. Fans will have the unique opportunity to watch players, alumni and celebrities arrive and walk the carpet ahead of Thursday night’s game. Kevin Gorg from Bally Sports North will emcee the event, while Dan Barreiro will be broadcasting live on KFAN 100.3 FM from 3:00-6:30 p.m. Along with the “Green Carpet,” the Wild will also host the following events, both of which are open to the public:
- Pregame Party at Herbie’s on the Park: 3:30-7:00 p.m.
- Stick Handlers Drumline performance outside Gates 1-3 from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Fans attending Wild games at Xcel Energy Center this season will also notice new food options throughout the arena. Some items that can be found throughout the concourse levels include: Crispy Tacos at Pajarito, Nordy’s Knots in Section 124, The Barnburner in Sections 103 and 117, Pot Roast and Porketta Sandwiches in Section 218, New wing flavors at the Michelob Golden Light Taphouse – Fireball & Buttered Popcorn in Section 120, new items in the Reserve, including Elote Flatbread & Caprese Dip and NURTL Hard Seltzer at various locations around the arena. Listed below are some new menu items that can be found in the RBC Wealth Management Club Level:
- Club 8 - Deli: "Delight in Deli Dreams"
- Club 14 - Draft Wall: "Pour Your Own Adventure"
- Club 22 – 7 Vines Wine
- Club 25 - Updated Legacy Lounge by Jim Beam: "Cheers to the New Hangout!"
- Club 28 – Wrecktangle Pizza: "The Pizza That Rocks!"
- Club 36 - City Burger: "Burgers Done Right!"
The new official Minnesota Wild app allows fans access to all things Minnesota Wild at their fingertips. Stay up to date on team news, shop the latest gear from the Hockey Lodge, and more. Fans can download the new official Minnesota Wild app now in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store by searching “Minnesota Wild”.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.