Minnesota Wild Announces Opening Night Fan Activities

Fans attending Wild games at Xcel Energy Center this season will also notice new food options throughout the arena. Some items that can be found throughout the concourse levels include: Crispy Tacos at Pajarito, Nordy’s Knots in Section 124, The Barnburner in Sections 103 and 117, Pot Roast and Porketta Sandwiches in Section 218, New wing flavors at the Michelob Golden Light Taphouse – Fireball & Buttered Popcorn in Section 120, new items in the Reserve, including Elote Flatbread & Caprese Dip and NURTL Hard Seltzer at various locations around the arena. Listed below are some new menu items that can be found in the RBC Wealth Management Club Level:

Club 8 - Deli: "Delight in Deli Dreams"

Club 14 - Draft Wall: "Pour Your Own Adventure"

Club 22 – 7 Vines Wine

Club 25 - Updated Legacy Lounge by Jim Beam: "Cheers to the New Hangout!"

Club 28 – Wrecktangle Pizza: "The Pizza That Rocks!"

Club 36 - City Burger: "Burgers Done Right!"