Grand Goes Wild: Inside the Partnership of Grand Casino and the Minnesota Wild

20260312-Grand-Casino-Arena-1920x1080

The Minnesota Wild and Grand Casino, owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, announced a 14-year naming rights partnership. Starting September 3, 2025, the Wild’s home arena in Saint Paul was renamed Grand Casino Arena. The arena hosts Minnesota Wild games and more than 150 events and 1.7 million visitors each year.

“Grand Casino Arena will serve as the anchor of a dynamic entertainment district that transforms downtown Saint Paul,” said Craig Leipold, majority owner and principal investor in Minnesota Sports & Entertainment. “The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has been a strong supporter of and investor in this city. We are thrilled for their partnership and support of the arena.”

As part of the partnership, the Wild and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe worked together to celebrate Native American Heritage Day during a game against the Colorado Avalanche on November 28. The event included special presentations such as traditional singers at arena entrances, a Flag Song honoring veterans from Minnesota’s eleven tribes, a redesigned Native American Heritage logo created by artist Nathan “Ozhaawashkgwaneb” Peet, and a historic Ojibwe-language broadcast produced with FanDuel Sports Network and the Midwest Indigenous Immersion Network.

20260312-GC-Native-American-Heritage-Logo

“The Mille Lacs Band’s partnership with the Minnesota Wild helps ensure that Native people are visible and valued, not only in the history of this state, but in its present and future,” said Chief Executive Virgil Wind, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. “It also highlights the Native contribution to the region - a contribution that continues to shape Minnesota culturally, economically, and socially. We’re honored to see the stories, culture, and leadership of Native people reflected at Grand Casino Arena and are proud to stand in partnership with others who believe representation matters.”

GCCove_WEB_1920x1080

The sponsorship also includes several fan experiences inside the arena. A new space called Grand Cove near Section 125 allows fans to play games and win prizes such as merchandise, free hotel stays, and casino credits. In addition, Gate 1 is being redesigned with Street Factory Media to highlight the history and culture of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe for visitors entering the arena. The partnership also features promotions such as social media contests, sponsorship of the “Beyond Our Ice” video series, themed nights, and interactive scoreboard features during Wild home games.

Overall, the partnership between the Minnesota Wild and Grand Casino represents more than just a naming-rights deal. It combines business sponsorship with cultural recognition by giving the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and Grand Casino a visible presence in one of Minnesota’s most prominent sports venues. Through arena branding, special events, and fan experiences, the partnership helps promote Grand Casino while also celebrating Ojibwe culture and strengthening the connection between professional hockey and the broader Minnesota community.

Story links

1/25 - Wild game broadcast in Ojibwe spurs Minnesota high school - NHL.com

11/28 - Wild celebrate Native American Heritage Day with Ojibwe language broadcast - NHL.com

11/26 - Minnesota Wild to host Ojibwe-language broadcast on Friday - Bring Me The News

11/26 - First NHL broadcast in Ojibwe Language at Friday’s Wild game - WCCO TV

11/26 - Ojibwe-language broadcast coming to Friday’s Minnesota Wild game - MPR

