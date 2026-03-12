Grand Goes Wild: Inside the Partnership of Grand Casino and the Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild and Grand Casino, owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, announced a 14-year naming rights partnership. Starting September 3, 2025, the Wild’s home arena in Saint Paul was renamed Grand Casino Arena. The arena hosts Minnesota Wild games and more than 150 events and 1.7 million visitors each year.

“Grand Casino Arena will serve as the anchor of a dynamic entertainment district that transforms downtown Saint Paul,” said Craig Leipold, majority owner and principal investor in Minnesota Sports & Entertainment. “The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has been a strong supporter of and investor in this city. We are thrilled for their partnership and support of the arena.”

As part of the partnership, the Wild and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe worked together to celebrate Native American Heritage Day during a game against the Colorado Avalanche on November 28. The event included special presentations such as traditional singers at arena entrances, a Flag Song honoring veterans from Minnesota’s eleven tribes, a redesigned Native American Heritage logo created by artist Nathan “Ozhaawashkgwaneb” Peet, and a historic Ojibwe-language broadcast produced with FanDuel Sports Network and the Midwest Indigenous Immersion Network.