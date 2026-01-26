Color of Hockey: Wild game broadcast in Ojibwe spurs Minnesota high school

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles the Rock Ridge Public Schools in Minnesota, which hosted the first of two Native American Hockey Nights inspired by the Minnesota Wild’s Native American Day celebration on Nov. 28, featuring the game being broadcast entirely in Ojibwe.
The Minnesota Wild hoped broadcasting their Nov. 28 game against the Colorado Avalanche at Grand Casino Arena entirely in Ojibwe as part of its Native American Heritage Day celebration would resonate with the region’s Indigenous community.
The first-of-its-kind broadcast, a 3-2 Wild win, so inspired the Rock Ridge Public Schools Indigenous Education program that it developed and hosted the first of two Native American Hockey Nights on Tuesday, and even enlisted a member of the Wild’s Ojibwe broadcast team to do play-by-play for boys' and girls' games.