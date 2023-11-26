Game Recap: Red Wings 4, Wild 1

The first goal of the contest went to Detroit on the power play. D Alex Goligoski was called for slashing at 3:09 and F David Perron capitalized on the man advantage. He was assisted by F Lucas Raymond and D Shayne Gostisbehere, 1-0 Red Wings.

With 11.3 seconds left in the period, it was the Wild's turn to score a power-play goal. After F Klim Kostin tripped D Jonas Brodin at 19:35, F Joel Eriksson Ek tied the game 1-1 on a redirected shot by F Kirill Kaprizov, assisted also by F Mats Zuccarello.

Eriksson Ek leads the Wild in scoring with 10 goals this season. With his sixth PPG, Eriksson Ek is tied for third-most in the NHL.

Zuccarello's assist, his team-leading 16th of the season, extended his active point streak to six games (2-6=8).

The first period ended with the Wings leading in shots on goal, 10-5.