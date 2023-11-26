Game Recap: Red Wings 4, Wild 1

DETROIT -- The Minnesota Wild (5-10-4) fell to the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3) on Sunday afternoon at Little Caesar's Arena, 4-1. The Wild have lost seven straight and have earned only two out of 14 points in that stretch.
The first goal of the contest went to Detroit on the power play. D Alex Goligoski was called for slashing at 3:09 and F David Perron capitalized on the man advantage. He was assisted by F Lucas Raymond and D Shayne Gostisbehere, 1-0 Red Wings.
With 11.3 seconds left in the period, it was the Wild's turn to score a power-play goal. After F Klim Kostin tripped D Jonas Brodin at 19:35, F Joel Eriksson Ek tied the game 1-1 on a redirected shot by F Kirill Kaprizov, assisted also by F Mats Zuccarello.
Eriksson Ek leads the Wild in scoring with 10 goals this season. With his sixth PPG, Eriksson Ek is tied for third-most in the NHL.
Zuccarello's assist, his team-leading 16th of the season, extended his active point streak to six games (2-6=8).
The first period ended with the Wings leading in shots on goal, 10-5.
D Moritz Seider and F Marco Rossi got called for coincidental unsportsmanlike conduct minors at 15:25 of the second following a scuffle in front of the Red Wing goaltender. F Dylan Larkin gave Detroit a 2-1 lead on the consequential four-on-four at 16:53.
The Wild outshot the Wings in the middle frame with a two period total of 20-16.
F Patrick Maroon tripped Raymond 52 seconds into the third, leading to a successful Detroit power play. Perron recorded his second PPG of the game at 1:29, giving the Wings a 3-1 lead. He was assisted on the goal by Gostisbehere and Larkin.
The Red Wings secured the win with an empty net goal by Gostisbehere with 22.9 remaining in the period, 4-1.
The Wild had 38 SOG compared to the Red Wings' 23.
What else?
- Brodin led the Wild with 26:22 TOI
- Kaprizov recorded six SOG (team-high)
- The Red Wings' PP went 2/5, the Wild's PP went 1/5
- Minnesota won 52.6% of faceoffs
- Eriksson Ek won 13/19 faceoffs (68%)
- Detroit G Alex Lyon hails from Baudette, MN
What'd they say?
"We had lots of chances but we're still losing so we gotta find a way to win." -Head Coach Dean Evason on the team's performance
"Seven in a row? That's ... unacceptable." -Maroon on the recent losses
"I don't think there's a magic recipe except to play hard and play the right way." -F Frederick Gaudreau on how the team can turn it around
What's next?
The Minnesota Wild will host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center before a one-off trip to Nashville on Thursday.