Game Recap: Capitals 3, Wild 2

The night started with a rookie lap for D Daemon Hunt who skated in his first career NHL game. Hunt was drafted by the Wild in the third round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He recorded 11 points (2-9=11) in 59 games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League in 2022-23 and became the 101st player to make his NHL debut with the Wild and the 33rd defenseman.

He lodged 4:12 in time on ice, five shifts and recorded a hit and a takeaway.