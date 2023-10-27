Game Recap: Flyers 6, Wild 2

Things got off to a hot start when current Wild forward Pat Maroon and former Wild forward Nicolas Deslauriers dropped the gloves on the opening faceoff. Five minutes each for fighting.

"We've fought before. We were just trying to get our teams going, both of us," said Maroon on the fight.

F Travis Konecny struck first for the Flyers at 13:57 with a shot past G Filip Gustavsson's mask that buried in the top right of the net. Konecny was assisted on the play by D Nick Seeler, an Eden Prairie, Minn. native, who spent parts of three seasons with the Wild (2017-20).

Shots on goal at the end of the first period favored Philadelphia 12-4.