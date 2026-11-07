Game Preview: Lightning vs. Wild

This is the third set of back-to-back games for Minnesota this season—it is 1-1-0 in its previous two second half games with a loss against Winnipeg on Oct. 13 and a win over the Canucks on Oct. 25. The Lightning, on the other hand, in games against teams on the second night of a back-to-back, is 3-0-0 this season, with two of those wins coming in its last two games (Nov. 3 vs. DET and Nov. 5 vs. CHI). The Lightning has played in one set of back-to-back games this season (Oct. 23-24).

Minnesota dropped a 3-2 decision at Tampa in the first meeting this season on Oct. 8. Last season they split the season series with each team winning in its home arena. Minnesota earned a 5-1 win on March 3, while the Lightning secured a 6-3 win on March 24. Minnesota has found success at home against Tampa Bay, however. The Wild owns a 16-3-0 record all-time against the Lightning at home and has won 12 of the last 13 meetings played in Saint Paul.

With the back-to-back, Calvin Pickard will get the start tonight for Minnesota. He is 1-1-0 with a 3.50 GAA and a .833 SV% in his previous two starts this season. In his career against the Lightning, Pickard owns an 0-0-3 record with a 3.27 GAA and a .893 SV%. He stopped 33-of-35 shots faced in his last outing against Tampa Bay on Nov. 20, 2025.

When it comes to players to watch, it’s hard to stay away from the four guys that come into tonight’s contest with a seven-game point streak. Matt Boldy (2-6=8), Joel Eriksson Ek (4-5=9), Quinn Hughes (4-8=12) and Kirill Kaprizov (5-8=13) will all look to extend their point streaks to eight games. Also, not to be overshadowed, defenseman Jonas Brodin will look to set new career-long assist and point streaks (0-4=4) tonight.