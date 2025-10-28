SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild is playing hockey today, hosting its first 25th Anniversary celebration game against the Winnipeg Jets. The team will don the new 25th Anniversary jerseys for the first time, hoping the shiny new threads bring some much needed luck after three consecutive losses.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Jets
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, October 28th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Jets
Wild Record: 3-5-2
Sharks Record: 6-3-0
2024-25 Series Record: 0-2-1
All-Time Wild Record: 29-24-6 (17-10-3 at Grand Casino Arena)
Team Stats
WPG
MIN
Power Play
28.1%
32.5%
Penalty Kill
92.1%
60.9%
Faceoff
53.4%
48.8%
Goals For / Games Played
3.33
2.70
Goals Against / Games Played
2.44
3.90
Last Time Out
Last Season on Wild vs. Jets
Minnesota went 0-2-1 vs. Winnipeg last season. The Jets won the series-opening game, 2-1, in overtime at Canada Life Centre (10/13), the second contest, 4-1, at Grand Casino Arena (11/25) and the series finale, 5-0, vs. Winnipeg (12/21).
D Jake Middleton led the Wild with two points (2-0=2). D Brock Faber (0-1=1), LW Marcus Johansson (0-1=1) and C Marco Rossi (0-1=1) each had an assist. G Filip Gustavsson is 0-1-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .924 SV% in two starts. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-24 shots faced in the third game.
RW Cole Perfetti (1-3=4) and D Neal Pionk (1-3=4) led Winnipeg with four points. RW Alex Iafallo (2-1=3), LW Kyle Connor (1-2=3), C Adam Lowry (1-2=3) and C Mark Scheifele (1-2=3) all had three points. G Connor Hellebuyck went 3-0-0 with a 0.66 GAA, a .978 SV% and one shutout in three games for the Jets
Wild Leaders Against Jets
- Johansson (5-21=26, in 39 games) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko (13-13=26, in 35 games) lead Minnesota with 26 points each vs. Winnipeg
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 24 points (11-13=24) in 29 games
- LW Marcus Foligno has 21 points (11-10=21) in 35 games
- LW Kirill Kaprizov owns 19 points (6-13=19) in 14 matches
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 17 points (1-16=17) in 43 games
Jets Leaders Against Wild
- C Jonathan Towes leads Winnipeg with 52 points (18-34=52) in 53 career games vs. Minnesota
- Scheifele has 34 points (14-20=34) in 44 games against Minnesota
- Connor owns 26 points (10-16=25) in 26 games
- RW Gustav Nyquist has 21 points (6-15=21) in 26 games
- D Josh Morrisey owns 17 points (2-15=17) in 30 games
- Lowry has 16 points (6-10=16) in 38 games
Connections
- Wild D Zach Bogosian tallied 127 points (40-87=127 in 393 games in parts of seven seasons (2008-15) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets
- RW Nino Niederreiter collected 228 points (110-118=228) in 434 games in parts of six seasons with the Wild (2013-19)
- D Dylan Samberg is from Saginaw and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-20)
- Pionk was raised in Hermantown and played two seasons (2015- 17) at the University of Minnesota Duluth
- LW Cole Koepke is from Two Harbors and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2018-21)
- Nyquist collected 12 points (3-9=12) in 25 games with Minnesota over parts of two seasons (2022-23, 2024-25)
Fast Facts
- The Wild is 10-6-0 in the last 16 contests vs. the Jets at Grand Casino Arena
- Minnesota’s sweep of the Jets in 2018-19 (5-0-0) marked the third time in franchise history Minnesota swept a season series of more than four games: 5-0-0 vs. Chicago (2015-16) and 6-0-0 vs. Edmonton (2010-11)
- The Wild fell, 4-1, in its first-ever postseason meeting against the Jets in the 2018 First Round
