Minnesota Wild to Host 25th Anniversary Celebration Night on October 28

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced former players Pierre-Marc Bouchard, Marian Gaborik, Brian Rolston and Stephane Veilleux will attend the team’s first 25th anniversary celebration night on Tuesday, October 28 when it hosts the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 p.m. Fans who purchase a special 25th Anniversary Bobblehead ticket will receive a Marian Gaborik bobblehead and have the opportunity to get an autographs from Bouchard, Gaborik, Rolston or Veilleux at a special pre-game signing.

Tickets for the limited edition 25th Anniversary Bobblehead ticket pack and autograph opportunity on Oct. 28 can be purchased here.

As part of the celebration night, the Wild will wear its 25th anniversary jersey for the first time. Paying homage to the team’s inaugural season, the special 25th anniversary jersey features the iconic Wild logo, original Wild script and font, and gold accents on the white sweater. The jersey is available for purchase at the Hockey Lodge and online at shop.nhl.com.

In addition, a limited-edition Minnesota Wild 25th anniversary coffee table book written by renowned author Bob Showers, is now available for purchase exclusively at the Hockey Lodge for $59.99.