Game Preview: Wild vs. Canucks

Last Season on Wild vs. Canucks

Minnesota went 2-1-0 against Vancouver. The Wild won the series-opening game, 3-2, in overtime in Saint Paul (12/3) before Vancouver won the second meeting, 3-1, at Rogers Arena (3/7) and Minnesota won the series finale, 3-2, in Vancouver (4/12).

D Brock Faber led Minnesota with four points (2-2=4). LW Marcus Foligno (1-1=2), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (0-2=2) all had two points. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-1-0 with a 1.93 GAA and a .908 SV% in three starts.

C Elias Pettersson led Vancouver with three points (1-2=3). D Filip Hronek (0- 2=2), C Teddy Blueger (1-1=2), LW Jake DeBrusk (2-0=2) and D Quinn Hughes (1-1=2) all had two points. G Kevin Lankinen went 1-0-2 with a 2.25 GAA and a .930 SV% in three starts.