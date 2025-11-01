Game Preview: Wild vs. Canucks

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to home ice tonight in Saint Paul, squaring off against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.

Minnesota's annual Blaze Orange Hat giveaway is tonight, and all fans in attendance will receive a Wild branded blaze orange hat.

Info for Tonight's Game:

  • When: Saturday, November 1st at 6:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
  • Tickets: Buy Now | All fans in attendance will receive a Wild branded blaze orange baseball cap
  • Watch: FanDuel Sports North
  • Listen: KFAN
  • Gamecenter: Wild vs. Canucks

Wild Record: 3-6-3

Penguins Record: 6-6-0

2024-25 Series Record: 2-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 52-39-15 (30-18-6 at Grand Casino Arena)

Team Stats
VAN
MIN
Power Play
17.9%
29.2%
Penalty Kill
71.4%
60.0%
Faceoff
44.5%
47.8%
Goals For / Games Played
2.58
2.58
Goals Against / Games Played
3.00
3.92

Last Time Out

PIT at MIN | Recap

Last Season on Wild vs. Canucks

Minnesota went 2-1-0 against Vancouver. The Wild won the series-opening game, 3-2, in overtime in Saint Paul (12/3) before Vancouver won the second meeting, 3-1, at Rogers Arena (3/7) and Minnesota won the series finale, 3-2, in Vancouver (4/12).

D Brock Faber led Minnesota with four points (2-2=4). LW Marcus Foligno (1-1=2), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (0-2=2) all had two points. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-1-0 with a 1.93 GAA and a .908 SV% in three starts.

C Elias Pettersson led Vancouver with three points (1-2=3). D Filip Hronek (0- 2=2), C Teddy Blueger (1-1=2), LW Jake DeBrusk (2-0=2) and D Quinn Hughes (1-1=2) all had two points. G Kevin Lankinen went 1-0-2 with a 2.25 GAA and a .930 SV% in three starts.

Wild Leaders Against Canucks

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 29 points (12- 17=29) in 31 games against Vancouver
  • RW Mats Zuccarello has 28 points (10-18=28) in 25 career contests
  • D Jared Spurgeon owns 19 points (4- 15=19) in 43 games
  • Kaprizov has 18 points (9-9=18) in 11 contests
  • C Ryan Hartman owns 14 points (8-6=14) in 22 games

Canucks Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Evander Kane leads Vancouver with 22 points (13-9=22) in 33 games against Minnesota
  • Pettersson owns 12 points (7- 5=12) in 16 career games against the Wild
  • RW Brock Boesser (3-8=11, in 19 games) and Hughes (1-10=11, in 14 games) have 11 points each
  • DeBrusk has 10 points (7-3=10) in 13 games

Connections

  • Minnesota Associate Coach Jack Capuano played in three games with Vancouver in 1990-91
  • Wild Assistant Coach Jason King was selected by Vancouver in the seventh round (212th overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft and recorded 23 points (12-11=23) in 55 games in parts of two seasons with the Canucks (2002-04). King also served as an Assistant Coach for Vancouver for three seasons (2020-23) and five seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Canucks AHL affiliate in Utica (2016-20)
  • Boeser is from Burnsville
  • D Derek Forbort is from Duluth
  • Canucks Assistant Coach Brett McLean was an Assistant Coach for the Iowa Wild for three seasons (2017-20), spent three seasons as an Assistant Coach with Minnesota (2020-23) and two seasons as the Iowa Wild Head Coach (2023-25)

Fast Facts

  • The Wild set single-game franchise records for goals scored (10) and single-period goals scored (seven, third period) vs. Vancouver on 2/19/24
  • Minnesota is 15-4-1 in its last 20 games vs. Vancouver and 4-1-0 in the last five meetings
  • The Wild won eight consecutive meetings against Vancouver, out scoring the Canucks 28-16, before a 2-0 loss on 12/7/23
  • Minnesota is 12-5-0 in the last 17 games played in Vancouver (since 3/18/13)
  • The Wild is 12-5-1 in the last 18 games played in Saint Paul (since 3/10/13)
  • Minnesota’s 52 wins and 119 points vs. the Canucks are its fourth-most against any franchise

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

11.1 MIN vs. VAN Game Notes
- 1.66 MB
Download 11.1 MIN vs. VAN Game Notes

