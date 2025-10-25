Game Preview: Wild vs. Mammoth

By Zoe Fiedler
SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild is back in the home barn today, returning to Grand Casino Arena to take on the Utah Mammoth for the first match in a six-game homestand.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 3-4-1

Mammoth Record: 6-2-0

2024-25 Series Record: 1-3-0

All-Time Wild Record: 1-3-0 (0-2-0 at Grand Casino Arena)

Team Stats
UTA
MIN
Power Play
19.4%
31.3%
Penalty Kill
75.0%
70.0%
Faceoff
45.0%
48.5%
Goals For / Games Played
3.50
2.50
Goals Against / Games Played
2.50
3.38

Last Time Out

MIN at NJD | Recap

Last Season on Wild vs. Mammoth

Minnesota went 1-3-0 against the Mammoth. The Wild won the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, 5-4, in a shootout in Salt Lake City (12/10), Utah’s first shootout in franchise history. The Wild lost the second game, 2-1, in Saint Paul (12/20), the third meeting, 4-0, at Grand Casino Arena (1/23) and the series finale, 6-1, in Utah (2/27).

LW Marcus Johansson led Minnesota with three points (2-1=3). LW Matt Boldy (0- 2=2), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) all had two points. G Marc-André Fleury went 0-2-0 with a 4.08 GAA and a .837 SV% in two starts. G Filip Gustavsson went 1-1-0 with a 3.88 GAA and a .852 SV% in two starts.

LW Clayton Keller led Utah with nine points (4-5=9). RW Dylan Guenther (3-2=5) and D Mikhail Sergachev (0-5=5) had five points each. C Barrett Hayton (3-1=4) and LW Nick Schmaltz (1-3=4) had four points. G Karel Vejmelka went 3-0-1 with a 1.47 GAA, a .945 SV% and one shutout in four starts.

Wild Leaders Against Mammoth

  • Johansson leads Minnesota with three points (2-1=3) in three games vs. Utah
  • Boldy (0-2=2, in four games), Kaprizov (1-1=2, three games), Rossi (1-1=2, in four games) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko (0-2=2, in two games) all have two points

Mammoth Leaders Against Wild

  • Keller leads Utah in scoring against Minnesota with 29 points (14-15=29) in 31 career games
  • Schmaltz owns 22 points (4-18=22) in 34 matches
  • Sergachev (1-11=12 in 13 games) and Hayton (5- 7=12 in 13 games) each have 12 points
  • LW Lawson Crouse has 10 points (6-4=10) in 31 games

Connections

  • D Ian Cole collected eight points (1-7=8) in 52 games with the Wild in 2020-21
  • C Logan Cooley played one season at the University of Minnesota (2022-23)
  • C Jack McBain was selected by the Wild in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft
  • D Nate Schmidt is from St. Cloud and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-13)

Fast Facts

  • Iowa Wild Goaltending Coach Richard Bachman (Salt Lake City) is the only Utah native to appear in a NHL game as a goaltender

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

