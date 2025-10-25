Game Preview: Wild vs. Mammoth

Last Season on Wild vs. Mammoth

Minnesota went 1-3-0 against the Mammoth. The Wild won the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, 5-4, in a shootout in Salt Lake City (12/10), Utah’s first shootout in franchise history. The Wild lost the second game, 2-1, in Saint Paul (12/20), the third meeting, 4-0, at Grand Casino Arena (1/23) and the series finale, 6-1, in Utah (2/27).

LW Marcus Johansson led Minnesota with three points (2-1=3). LW Matt Boldy (0- 2=2), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) all had two points. G Marc-André Fleury went 0-2-0 with a 4.08 GAA and a .837 SV% in two starts. G Filip Gustavsson went 1-1-0 with a 3.88 GAA and a .852 SV% in two starts.

LW Clayton Keller led Utah with nine points (4-5=9). RW Dylan Guenther (3-2=5) and D Mikhail Sergachev (0-5=5) had five points each. C Barrett Hayton (3-1=4) and LW Nick Schmaltz (1-3=4) had four points. G Karel Vejmelka went 3-0-1 with a 1.47 GAA, a .945 SV% and one shutout in four starts.