SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild plays its final game before the 4Nations Face Off break, inviting the New York Islanders to do battle at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is celebrating Black History Month at tonight's game, featuring a ticket pack including a hockey shirt featuring Black hockey legends, in-game elements, and intermission activities.
Preview: Wild vs. Islanders
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, February 8th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
Wild Record: 32-19-4, 68 points, 3rd in Central Division
Islanders Record: 25-21-7, 57 points, 5th in Metropolitan Division
2023-24 Series Record: 2-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 20-11-2 (11-4-2 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
NYI
MIN
Power Play
12.0%
18.4%
Penalty Kill
70.5%
71.2%
Faceoff
55.3%
47.1%
Goals For / Games Played
2.72
2.82
Goals Against / Games Played
2.85
2.80
Last Time Out
The Wild defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in Saint Paul on Thursday night. C Yakov Trenin scored the first goal of the game (and the first Wild goal in the month of February) early in the first period, assisted by C Marat Khusnutdinov and D Zach Bogosian. C Vinnie Hinostroza scored his first goal in a Wild sweater in the second period, assisted by D Jared Spurgeon and D Jonas Brodin. C Sebastian Aho scored Carolina's lone goal late in the third giving the Canes brief hope, but G Filip Gustavsson held off the storm for the final three minutes of play with stunning vigor. Gustavsson stopped 37-of-38 shots on goal in the win.
Last Season on Wild vs. Islanders
Minnesota swept the season series against the Islanders, winning the series-opening game, 4-2, at UBS Arena (11/7) and the second with a 5-0 shutout victory in St. Paul (1/15).
C Joel Eriksson Ek led Minnesota with four points (3-1=4). RW Mats Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3). LW Matt Boldy (0-2=2), D Brock Faber (0-2=2), LW Marcus Foligno (1-1=2) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) had two points each. G Marc-André Fleury went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA, a .960 SV% and one shutout in two starts.
D Noah Dobson (1-0=1) and RW Oliver Wahlstrom (1-0=1) each scored for the Islanders. G Semyon Varlamov stopped 27-of-31 shots faced in the first meeting. G Ilya Sororkin started the second game, stopping 29-of-32 shots prior to being replaced by G Ken Appleby, who stopped 6-of-8 shots.
Wild Leaders Against Islanders
- LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with 23 points (3- 20=23) in 40 career games against the Islanders
- Zuccarello owns 20 points (5-15=20) in 38 matches
- Eriksson Ek has 10 points (5-5=10) in 11 games
- Bogosian (4-4=8 in 27 games), Foligno (4-4=8 in 24 games) and Spurgeon (3-5=8 in 19 games) have scored eight points each
Islanders Leaders Against Wild
- C Bo Horvat leads the Islanders with 14 points (9- 5=14) in 23 career matches against Minnesota
- RW Kyle Palmieri owns 13 points (5-8=13) in 22 games
- LW Anders Lee has 12 points (6-6=12) in 18 contests
- D Tony DeAngelo has 11 points (2-9=11) in 11 matches
Recent Transactions
2/5/25
Claimed F Vinnie Hinostroza off waivers from Nashville
Placed F Jakub Lauko on Injured Reserve
2/4/25
Activated D Jonas Brodin from Long-Term Injured Reserve and F Marcus Johansson from Injured Reserve
2/3/25
Traded F Sammy Walker to the Utah Hockey Club for future considerations
2/2/25
Placed F Kirill Kaprizov on Long-Term Injured Reserve (Retroactive to 1/26/25)
On the Mend
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (five game missed)
Jakub Lauko: lower-body injury (one game missed)
Connections
- Minnesota President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin tallied 80 points (39-41=80) and 128 PIM in 142 games with the Islanders in two seasons (2007-09)
- Spurgeon was drafted by New York in the sixth round of the 2008 NHL Draft (156th overall)
- Minnesota Assistant Coach Jack Capuano served as Head Coach of the Islanders for parts of seven seasons (2010-17)
- Islanders Special Assignment Coach Jacques Lemaire was the first Head Coach in Wild history and posted a record of 293-255-108 in 656 games over eight seasons (2000-09) .He is Minnesota’s all-time leader in games coached and victories and was the recipient of the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach in 2003
- Lee hails from Edina and played high school hockey at Edina and St. Thomas Academy
- C Brock Nelson is from Warroad
- RW Hudson Fasching is from Apple Valley and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2013-16)
- D Scott Perunovich is from Hibbing and played three seasons (2017-20) at the University of Minnesota - Duluth
Fast Facts
- The Wild has won six consecutive games against the Islanders and is 9-2-1 in the last 12 meetings overall
