Preview: Wild vs. Islanders

Last Season on Wild vs. Islanders

Minnesota swept the season series against the Islanders, winning the series-opening game, 4-2, at UBS Arena (11/7) and the second with a 5-0 shutout victory in St. Paul (1/15).

C Joel Eriksson Ek led Minnesota with four points (3-1=4). RW Mats Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3). LW Matt Boldy (0-2=2), D Brock Faber (0-2=2), LW Marcus Foligno (1-1=2) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) had two points each. G Marc-André Fleury went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA, a .960 SV% and one shutout in two starts.

D Noah Dobson (1-0=1) and RW Oliver Wahlstrom (1-0=1) each scored for the Islanders. G Semyon Varlamov stopped 27-of-31 shots faced in the first meeting. G Ilya Sororkin started the second game, stopping 29-of-32 shots prior to being replaced by G Ken Appleby, who stopped 6-of-8 shots.