Game Preview: Wild vs. Red Wings

Last Season on Wild vs. Red Wings

Minnesota went 1-1-0 against Detroit. Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-3, in overtime at Little Caesars Arena (2/22) and Detroit earned a 3-2 win in Saint Paul (2/25).

LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3) and C Marco Rossi (2-1=3) led the Wild with three points. LW Marcus Johansson had two points (0-2=2). LW Marcus Foligno and RW Vinnie Hinostroza each had a goal. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 27-of-30 shots faced to earn a win in the first meeting. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 13-of-16 shots faced in the second meeting.

LW Alex DeBrincat led Detroit with three points (1- 2=3). D Simon Edvisson (2-0=2), C Dylan Larkin (0-2=2) and RW Lucas Raymond (1-1=2) all had two points. G Cam Talbot went 1-0-1 with a 2.91 GAA and a .905 SV% in two starts.