SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home tonight following a 2-1 road trip, ending with a tough loss in Montreal, which ended 4-3 after Montreal scored with 0:15 remaining in the game. Tonight, the Wild seeks redemption and hopes to take advantage of a tired Detroit, which is coming off of a back-to-back on the road.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Red Wings
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, January 22nd at 8:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
Wild Record: 28-14-9
Red Wings Record: 30-16-4
2024-25 Series Record: 1-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 26-31-12 (14-11-9 at Grand Casino Arena)
Match-up Stats
Team Stats
DET
MIN
Power Play
24.8%
23.8%
Penalty Kill
79.3%
77.2%
Faceoff
50.4%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
3.08
3.16
Goals Against / Games Played
2.98
2.82
Last Time Out
Last Season on Wild vs. Red Wings
Minnesota went 1-1-0 against Detroit. Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-3, in overtime at Little Caesars Arena (2/22) and Detroit earned a 3-2 win in Saint Paul (2/25).
LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3) and C Marco Rossi (2-1=3) led the Wild with three points. LW Marcus Johansson had two points (0-2=2). LW Marcus Foligno and RW Vinnie Hinostroza each had a goal. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 27-of-30 shots faced to earn a win in the first meeting. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 13-of-16 shots faced in the second meeting.
LW Alex DeBrincat led Detroit with three points (1- 2=3). D Simon Edvisson (2-0=2), C Dylan Larkin (0-2=2) and RW Lucas Raymond (1-1=2) all had two points. G Cam Talbot went 1-0-1 with a 2.91 GAA and a .905 SV% in two starts.
Wild Leaders Against Red Wings
- Johansson leads Minnesota with 20 points (6-14=20) in 33 career games against Detroit
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 18 points (6- 12=18) in 25 games
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 14 points (6-8=14) in 23 games
- C Joel Eriksson Ek owns 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 matches
Wings Leaders Against Wild
- RW Patrick Kane leads the Red Wings with 55 career points (25-30=55) in 60 career games against the Wild
- LW J.T. Compher has 18 points (7-11=18) in 30 games
- Larkin owns 17 points (5-12=17) in 17 contests
- DeBrincat has 16 points (8-8=16) in 21 games
Recent Transactions
1/16/26
Recalled F Nicolas Aube-Kubel, F Hunter Haight and D David Jiříček from Iowa
Placed F Matt Boldy and F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve
Reassigned D Carson Lambos to Iowa
1/15/26
Recalled D Carson Lambos from Iowa
Placed D Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve
1/14/26
Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa
1/13/26
Reassigned D Matt Kiersted to Iowa
1/10/26
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve
On the Mend
Zach Bogosian: lower body (eight games missed)
Matt Boldy: lower body (three games missed)
Jonas Brodin: lower body (four games missed)
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower body (six games missed)
Marcus Johansson: lower body (three games missed)
Connections
- Tarasenko collected 33 points (11-22=33) in 80 games with Detroit during the 2024-25 season
- Detroit Head Coach Todd McLellan served as Head Coach for the IHL’s Cleveland Lumberjacks for one season (2000-01) and Head Coach for the AHL’s Houston Aeros for four seasons (2001-05) when each team served as the Wild’s primary minor league affiliate
- Red Wings Assistant Coach Alex Tanguay spent two seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Iowa Wild (2019-21)
- Talbot posted a record of 51-20-9 with a 2.71 GAA, a .913 SV% and five shutouts in 82 games (81 starts) over two seasons with Minnesota (2020-22)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 8-3-0 in its last 11 games against Detroit (since 2/22/19), outscoring the Red Wings 45-30
- The Wild has earned a point in eight of its last 12 games in Detroit (6-4-2)
- Minnesota has earned a point in 17 of the last 21 meetings at Grand Casino Arena (11-4-6) and is 7-2-0 in the last nine games played in Saint Paul
