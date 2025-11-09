Game Preview: Wild vs. Flames

110925vsCGY_78s_2568x1444
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to Grand Casino Arena tonight, facing off against the Flames at 7:00 p.m. in Saint Paul. Tonight's match will see the return of RW Mats Zuccarello to Grand Casino, who has yet to see the ice home this season, after returning from injury in last night's win vs. NYI (5-2).

Info for Tonight's Game:

  • When: Sunday, November 9th at 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
  • Tickets: Buy Now
  • Special Ticket Offers: Ticket Pack
  • Watch: FanDuel Sports North
  • Listen: KFAN
  • Gamecenter: Wild vs. Flames

Wild Record: 6-7-3

Flames Record: 4-10-2

2024-25 Series Record: 0-2-1

All-Time Wild Record: 44-46-17 (26-18-10 at Grand Casino Arena)

Team Stats
CGY
MIN
Power Play
12.3%
31.0%
Penalty Kill
77.2%
70.6%
Faceoff
46.8%
47.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.19
2.94
Goals Against / Games Played
3.25
3.56

Last Time Out

MIN at NYI | Recap

Last Season on Wild vs. Flames

Minnesota went 0-2-1 against Calgary. Calgary secured a 4-3 shootout victory in the series-opening game at the Saddledome (11/23), a 5-4 win in Saint Paul (1/25) in the second meeting and a 4-2 victory in the series finale in Calgary.

C Marco Rossi led Minnesota with five points (1-4=5). LW Matt Boldy had three assists (0-3=3). C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 0-1-1 with a 3.80 GAA and a .883 SV%. G Marc-André Fleury went 0-1-0 with a 4.38 GAA and a .844 SV% in two games.

C Martin Pospisil (2-2=4) and C Yegor Sharangovich (2-2=4) had four points each. C Nazem Kadri had three points (1-2=3). G Dustin Wolf went 2-0-0 with a 3.00 GAA and a .860 SV%. G Dan Vladar stopped 20-of-23 shots faced to earn the win for Calgary in the first game.

Wild Leaders Against Flames

  • RW Vladamir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 24 points (9-15=24) in 30 games vs. Calgary
  • D Jared Spurgeon owns 15 points (5- 10=15) in 44 career games
  • LW Marcus Johansson owns 13 points (4- 9=13) in 22 games
  • LW Marcus Foligno has 12 points (10-2=12) in 27 games

Flames Leaders Against Wild

  • C Mikael Backlund leads Calgary with 21 points (8- 13=21) in 45 career matches against the Wild
  • Kadri owns 20 points (9-11=20) in 37 games
  • LW Jonathan Huberdeau owns 16 points (7-9=16) in 23 games
  • D Rasmus Andersson (2-10=12 in 18 games) and D MacKenzie Weegar (2-10=12 in 15 games) each have 12 points

Fast Facts

  • The Wild is 15-10-3 in its last 28 games at the Saddledome after starting the all-time series 3-18-4

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

11.9 MIN vs. CGY Game Notes
- 1.38 MB
Download 11.9 MIN vs. CGY Game Notes

News Feed

Minnesota Wild to Host Military Appreciation Night November 11

Game Recap: Wild 5, Islanders 2

Projected Lineup: Wild at Islanders

Game Preview: Wild at Islanders

Game Recap: Hurricanes 4, Wild 3

Wild on 7th - Episode 118: Faceoffs and First Timer Vinnie Hinostroza

Projected Lineup: Wild at Hurricanes

Game Preview: Wild at Hurricanes

Minnesota Wild and Red Baron® Pizza to Host Girls' Hockey Weekend Dec. 12-13

Game Recap: Wild 3, Predators 2 (OT)

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Predators

Game Preview: Wild vs. Predators

Minnesota Wild to Host Second 25th Anniversary Celebration Game November 4

Game Recap: Wild 5, Canucks 2

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Canucks

Game Preview: Wild vs. Canucks

Wild on 7th - Episode 117: Pierre-Marc Bouchard, Brian Rolston, and the Light at the End of the Tunnel

Down on the Farm: Challenge Accepted