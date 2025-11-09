SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to Grand Casino Arena tonight, facing off against the Flames at 7:00 p.m. in Saint Paul. Tonight's match will see the return of RW Mats Zuccarello to Grand Casino, who has yet to see the ice home this season, after returning from injury in last night's win vs. NYI (5-2).
Game Preview: Wild vs. Flames
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, November 9th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
Wild Record: 6-7-3
Flames Record: 4-10-2
2024-25 Series Record: 0-2-1
All-Time Wild Record: 44-46-17 (26-18-10 at Grand Casino Arena)
Team Stats
CGY
MIN
Power Play
12.3%
31.0%
Penalty Kill
77.2%
70.6%
Faceoff
46.8%
47.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.19
2.94
Goals Against / Games Played
3.25
3.56
Last Time Out
Last Season on Wild vs. Flames
Minnesota went 0-2-1 against Calgary. Calgary secured a 4-3 shootout victory in the series-opening game at the Saddledome (11/23), a 5-4 win in Saint Paul (1/25) in the second meeting and a 4-2 victory in the series finale in Calgary.
C Marco Rossi led Minnesota with five points (1-4=5). LW Matt Boldy had three assists (0-3=3). C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 0-1-1 with a 3.80 GAA and a .883 SV%. G Marc-André Fleury went 0-1-0 with a 4.38 GAA and a .844 SV% in two games.
C Martin Pospisil (2-2=4) and C Yegor Sharangovich (2-2=4) had four points each. C Nazem Kadri had three points (1-2=3). G Dustin Wolf went 2-0-0 with a 3.00 GAA and a .860 SV%. G Dan Vladar stopped 20-of-23 shots faced to earn the win for Calgary in the first game.
Wild Leaders Against Flames
- RW Vladamir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 24 points (9-15=24) in 30 games vs. Calgary
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 15 points (5- 10=15) in 44 career games
- LW Marcus Johansson owns 13 points (4- 9=13) in 22 games
- LW Marcus Foligno has 12 points (10-2=12) in 27 games
Flames Leaders Against Wild
- C Mikael Backlund leads Calgary with 21 points (8- 13=21) in 45 career matches against the Wild
- Kadri owns 20 points (9-11=20) in 37 games
- LW Jonathan Huberdeau owns 16 points (7-9=16) in 23 games
- D Rasmus Andersson (2-10=12 in 18 games) and D MacKenzie Weegar (2-10=12 in 15 games) each have 12 points
Fast Facts
- The Wild is 15-10-3 in its last 28 games at the Saddledome after starting the all-time series 3-18-4
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.