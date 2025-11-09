Game Preview: Wild vs. Flames

Last Season on Wild vs. Flames

Minnesota went 0-2-1 against Calgary. Calgary secured a 4-3 shootout victory in the series-opening game at the Saddledome (11/23), a 5-4 win in Saint Paul (1/25) in the second meeting and a 4-2 victory in the series finale in Calgary.

C Marco Rossi led Minnesota with five points (1-4=5). LW Matt Boldy had three assists (0-3=3). C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 0-1-1 with a 3.80 GAA and a .883 SV%. G Marc-André Fleury went 0-1-0 with a 4.38 GAA and a .844 SV% in two games.

C Martin Pospisil (2-2=4) and C Yegor Sharangovich (2-2=4) had four points each. C Nazem Kadri had three points (1-2=3). G Dustin Wolf went 2-0-0 with a 3.00 GAA and a .860 SV%. G Dan Vladar stopped 20-of-23 shots faced to earn the win for Calgary in the first game.