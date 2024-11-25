ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild host the Winnipeg Jets at home on Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The Wild return from their three gama road trip, going 2-0-1, last week.
Preview: Wild vs. Jets
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Monday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Jets
Wild Record: 13-3-4, 30 points, 2nd in Central Division
Jets Record: 17-4-0, 34 points, 1st in Central Division
2024-25 Series Record: 0-0-1
All-Time Wild Record: 29-22-6 (17-9-3 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
WPG
MIN
Power Play
33.9%
20.3%
Penalty Kill
77.8%
73.9%
Faceoff
49.4%
48.5%
Goals For / Games Played
4.05
3.45
Goals Against / Games Played
2.43
2.40
This Season on Wild vs. Jets
The Jets won the series-opening game, 2-1, in overtime at Canada Life Centre (10/13).
D Jake Middleton (1-0=1) scored for the Wild, assisted by Marco Rossi (0-1=1). G Filip Gustavsson saved 33-of-35 shots faced for Minnesota.
C Mark Scheifele (1-1=2) lead Winnipeg with two points, while LW Kyle Connor (1-0=1) notched the game-winning goal in overtime. G Connor Hellebuyck saved 26-of-27 shots faced for the Jets.
Wild Leaders Against Jets
- LW Marcus Johansson leads the Wild with 25 points (5-20=25) in 37 games vs. Winnipeg
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 24 pointsn(11-13=24) in 28 games
- LW Marcus Foligno has 21 points (11-10=21) in 33 games
- LW Kirill Kaprizov owns 19 points (6-13=19) in 12 matches
Jets Leaders Against Wild
- Scheifele leads Winnipeg with 33 points (14-19=33) in 43 games against Minnesota
- Connor owns 24 points (10-14=24) in 24 games
- D Josh Morrisey owns 16 points (2-16=16) in 28 games
- C Adam Lowry has 14 points (5-8=14) in 36 games
Recent Transactions
11/22/24
Recalled F Travis Boyd from Iowa
11/17/24
Reassigned D Daemon Hunt to Iowa
Reassigned F Michael Milne to Iowa
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
Recalled F Devin Shore from Iowa
11/15/24
Recalled F Liam Öhgren from Iowa
11/13/24
Recalled F Michael Milne from Iowa
11/12/24
Recalled D Daemon Hunt from Iowa
Connections
- Wild D Zach Bogosian tallied 127 points (40-87=127 in 393 games in parts of seven seasons (2008-15) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets
- Wild D Declan Chisholm was selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round (50th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft and appeared in four career games for the Jets (2021-24), tallying an assist
- RW Nino Niederreiter collected 228 points (110-118=228) in 434 games in parts of six seasons with the Wild
- D Dylan Samberg is from Saginaw and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-20)
- D Neal Pionk was raised in Hermantown and played two seasons (2015-17) at the University of Minnesota Duluth
Fast Facts
- The Wild is 10-5-0 in the last 15 contests at Xcel Energy Center
- Minnesota’s sweep of the Jets in 2018-19 (5-0-0) marked the third time in franchise history Minnesota swept a season series of more than four games: 5-0-0 vs. Chicago (2015-16) and 6-0-0 vs. Edmonton (2010-11)
- The Wild fell, 4-1, in its first-ever postseason meeting against the Jets in the 2018 First Round
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.