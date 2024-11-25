Preview: Wild vs. Jets

This Season on Wild vs. Jets

The Jets won the series-opening game, 2-1, in overtime at Canada Life Centre (10/13).

D Jake Middleton (1-0=1) scored for the Wild, assisted by Marco Rossi (0-1=1). G Filip Gustavsson saved 33-of-35 shots faced for Minnesota.

C Mark Scheifele (1-1=2) lead Winnipeg with two points, while LW Kyle Connor (1-0=1) notched the game-winning goal in overtime. G Connor Hellebuyck saved 26-of-27 shots faced for the Jets.