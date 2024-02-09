Preview: Wild vs. Penguins

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 2-1, on Wednesday night (2/7) at United Center in Chicago. F Jake Lucchini scored his first goal in a Wild sweater and F Marcus Foligno scored the GWG after his brother, Nick Foligno, tied the game. F Vinni Lettieri (0-2=2) recorded two points in his return from Injured Reserve. G Filip Gustavsson made 20-of-21 saves to post a .952 SV%.

The Penguins shutout the Winnipeg Jets, 3-0, on Tuesday (2/6) at PPG Paints Arena. D Kris Letang scored first for the Pens, then forwards Jeff Carter and Bryan Rust each scored power-play goals. G Tristan Jarry stopped all 23 shots for his league-leading sixth shutout of the season.