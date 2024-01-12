Preview: Wild vs Flyers

Last Time Out

The Wild fell to the Dallas Stars, 7-2, on Wednesday night on the road. F Matt Boldy (1-1=2) and F Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild. G Jesper Wallstedt made his NHL debut (27/34 saves, .794 SV%).

The Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens in a shootout, 3-2, at Wells Fargo Center. Forwards Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost (PPG) scored in regulation while F Sean Couturier secured the win in the shooutout. G Samuel Ersson made 17-of-19 saves (.895 SV%) and stopped all three Canadien shootout attempts for the win.