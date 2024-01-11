Game Recap: Stars 7, Wild 2

“Feels good to get the first one. Good to get the first one out of the way. Took me a while, but better now than never,” Lundkvist said of his first goal of the season in his 30th game.

Esa Lindell had three assists, and Mason Marchment had two assists for the Stars (24-11-5), who won both games of a home-and-home set against the Wild by a combined score of 11-2 (4-0 at Minnesota on Monday). Scott Wedgewood made 21 saves.

“I held onto the first four or five [shots] that I needed to,” Wedgewood said. “Same thing as the game two nights ago -- early surge and make a couple of saves. We jump out to a lead, and we did a good job holding it. They got a bounce on a 5-on-3. It’s just a good win. We’re happy with it.”

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Wallstedt made 27 saves for the Wild (17-19-4), who have lost six of their past seven games.

Wallstedt, 21, was a first-round pick (No. 20) at the 2021 NHL Draft.

“I was definitely nervous in the beginning,” Wallstedt said. “I had a lot of pucks just bouncing off me. Didn’t feel like I could catch anything. I remember there was one shot from their [defense], and I tried to glove it and it just jumped out of my hand. The nerves were definitely hitting me early. After that, I felt more and more comfortable.

"At the end, it definitely ran away a little bit. I feel like I could have made a couple of better saves there to keep us in the game that maybe could have turned the tide a little bit.”