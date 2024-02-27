Preview: Wild vs. Canes

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Seattle Kraken, 5-2, at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday (2/24). F Mats Zuccarello (0-4=4) led Minnesota in points with four assists. F Kirill Kaprizov (2-1=3) followed behind with three points. Forwards Matt Boldy (1-0=1) and Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) and D Dakota Mermis (1-0=1) also scored in the win. G Marc-Andre Fleury made 30-of-32 saves in net for a .938 SV%.

The Hurricanes fell in a shootout to the Buffalo Sabres, 3-2, on the road on Sunday (2/25) at KeyBank Center. F Martin Necas (1-1=2) paced Carolina with a goal and an assist. D Tony DeAngelo (1-0=1) also scored for the Canes. G Spencer Martin stopped 30-of-32 shots faced (.938 SV%).