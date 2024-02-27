SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to Xcel Energy Center for a quick game at home against the Carolina Hurricanes after going 3-1-0 in four games last week.
Preview: Wild vs. Canes
Minnesota starts week at home against Carolina
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: Bally Sports North Extra
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Canes
Wild Record: 28-24-6, 62 points, T-5th in Central Division
Hurricanes Record: 34-18-6, 74 points, 2nd in Metropolitan Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-0-0
Wild vs. Canes All-Time Record: 16-10-7 (11-3-4 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
CAR
MIN
Power Play
27.5%
22.5%
Penalty Kill
84.3%
74.4%
Faceoff
52.1%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
3.28
3.16
Goals Against / Games Played
2.74
3.29
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
7-2-1
Last Time Out
The Wild defeated the Seattle Kraken, 5-2, at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday (2/24). F Mats Zuccarello (0-4=4) led Minnesota in points with four assists. F Kirill Kaprizov (2-1=3) followed behind with three points. Forwards Matt Boldy (1-0=1) and Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) and D Dakota Mermis (1-0=1) also scored in the win. G Marc-Andre Fleury made 30-of-32 saves in net for a .938 SV%.
The Hurricanes fell in a shootout to the Buffalo Sabres, 3-2, on the road on Sunday (2/25) at KeyBank Center. F Martin Necas (1-1=2) paced Carolina with a goal and an assist. D Tony DeAngelo (1-0=1) also scored for the Canes. G Spencer Martin stopped 30-of-32 shots faced (.938 SV%).
Previously on Wild vs. Hurricanes
Minnesota won against Carolina, 5-2, on January 21 at PNC Arena.
Kaprizov (3-0=3) scored a hat trick and F Joel Eriksson Ek (1-2=3) also recorded three points in the win. D Jake Middleton (1-0=1) completed the game with the Wild's second empty-net goal. G Filip Gustavsson made 40-of-42 saves (.952 SV%) in net for Minnesota.
Forwards Michael Bunting (1-0=1) and Necas (1-0=1) scored for the Hurricanes. G Antti Raanta made 14-of-17 saves in the loss to post an .824 SV%.
Players to Watch
- Kaprizov (26-37=63) leads Minnesota in points, owns 13 points (6-7=13) in his last five games and was named the NHL's First Star of the Week (2/26)
- Zuccarello (11-39=50) leads the Wild in assists and owns eight in his last five games with four in his most recent game against Seattle
- Eriksson Ek (28-26=54) leads Minnesota in goals and has recorded 15 points (6-8=15) in his last eight games
- F Sebasatian Aho (22-39=61) paces Carolina in scoring and owns goals assists, four points in his last five games
- Necas (18-24=42) is T-2nd on the Canes in goals and third in assists and points
- F Seth Jarvis (18-28=46) is T-2nd on Carolina in goals and is second in assists and points
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild signed F Mason Shaw to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season and assigned F Adam Beckman to Iowa (2/15).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Injury Report
PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
D Zach Bogosian
Upper Body
Day-to-Day
F Marcus Foligno
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Pat Maroon
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season
Connections
- D Brent Burns was drafted by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and tallied 183 points (55-128=183) and 325 PIM in 453 games (2003-11) with the Wild
- D Brady Skjei is from Lakeville and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2012-15)
- Wild Assistant Coach Patrick Dwyer recorded 93 points (42-51=93) in 416 games (2008-15) with Carolina
- Wild Scout Derek Stepan tallied 30 points (1416=30) in 131 games for the Hurricanes (2021-23)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 13-4-3 in its last 20 games against Carolina
- The Wild is on a 10-game point streak against the Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center (8-0-2) and is 11-2-2 in its last 15 home games, scoring three-plus goals in 13 of those contests
Game Notes
For more information on tonight's contest, check out the game notes below.