Preview: Wild vs Ducks

Previously on Wild vs. Ducks

The Wild swept the Ducks with three wins in 2022-23.

Minnesota earned a 4-1 victory in the series opening game at Honda Center (11/9), tallied a 5-4 shootout victory the second meeting at Xcel Energy Center (12/3) and won the series finale 4-1 at Honda Center (12/21).

Boldy led the Wild with five points (1-4=5) against the Ducks last season, Eriksson Ek had four points (2-2=4), F Connor Dewar (2-1=3), F Mason Shaw (0-3=3), Kaprizov (3-0=3) all recorded three points. Gustavsson went 2-0-0 in two starts with a 2.40 GAA and a .923 SV%. G Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves in the third meeting.

Anaheim's F Mason McTavish (1-2=3) led Anaheim with three points. D Dmitry Kulikov (0-2=2), Terry (1-1=2), F Frank Vatrano (0-2=2) and F Trevor Zegras (1-1=2) had two points each. Gibson went 0-1-1 in two starts with a 3.87 GAA and a .909 SV%. G Lukas Dostal made 38 saves in the third meeting.