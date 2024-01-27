Preview: Wild vs Ducks

Hockey Day concludes in St. Paul with Minnesota vs. Anaheim

By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild completes its homestand tonight on Hockey Day Minnesota against the Anaheim Ducks before the All-Star Break.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 21-22-5, 47 points, 7th in Central Division

Ducks Record: 16-30-2, 34 points, 7th in Pacific Division

2022-23 Series Record: 3-0-0

Wild vs. Ducks All-Time Record: 44-31-7 (22-12-6 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
ANA
MIN
Power Play
18.7%
21.3%
Penalty Kill
77.7%
73.2%
Faceoff
48.8%
46.4%
Goals For / Games Played
2.54
3.00
Goals Against / Games Played
3.46
3.35
Last 10 Games
3-6-1
4-5-1

Last Time Out

The Wild were unsuccessful against the Nashville Predators, 3-2, on Thursday night (1/25) at Xcel Energy Center. Forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each scored on the power play for the Wild. F Kirill Kaprizov assisted on both goals (0-2=2). G Filip Gustavsson made 25-of-28 saves (.893 SV%) for Minnesota. 

The Ducks lost in overtime to the Dallas Stars, 4-3, at American Airlines Center on Thursday. D Urho Vaakanainen scored his first NHL goal and forwards Troy Terry and Jakob Silfverberg scored in the loss. G John Gibson made 40-of-44 saves for a .909 SV%.

Previously on Wild vs. Ducks

The Wild swept the Ducks with three wins in 2022-23. 

Minnesota earned a 4-1 victory in the series opening game at Honda Center (11/9), tallied a 5-4 shootout victory the second meeting at Xcel Energy Center (12/3) and won the series finale 4-1 at Honda Center (12/21).

Boldy led the Wild with five points (1-4=5) against the Ducks last season, Eriksson Ek had four points (2-2=4), F Connor Dewar (2-1=3), F Mason Shaw (0-3=3), Kaprizov (3-0=3) all recorded three points. Gustavsson went 2-0-0 in two starts with a 2.40 GAA and a .923 SV%. G Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves in the third meeting.

Anaheim's F Mason McTavish (1-2=3) led Anaheim with three points. D Dmitry Kulikov (0-2=2), Terry (1-1=2), F Frank Vatrano (0-2=2) and F Trevor Zegras (1-1=2) had two points each. Gibson went 0-1-1 in two starts with a 3.87 GAA and a .909 SV%. G Lukas Dostal made 38 saves in the third meeting.

Players to Watch

  • Eriksson Ek leads Minnesota with 21 goals and nine PPGs this season, ranks ninth in the NHL with 180 shots on goal this season and T-9th in PPGs and owns an active six-game point streak (6-5=11) with 14 points (6-8=14) in his last 11 games
  • D Brock Faber leads all NHL rookies with 24:47 TOI per game, 97 blocked shots and 25 assists, is second with 29 points (4-25=29), leads all rookie defensemen in scoring, is 10th among all NHL skaters in TOI/game and owns an active six-game point streak (2-7=9), the longest ever point streak by a Wild rookie defenseman
  •  Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 44 points (18-26=44) this season, was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the period ending Jan. 21 after ranking T-1st in the NHL in scoring (4-4=8) and goals in four games and has 20 points (10-10=20) and a plus-8 rating in his last 13 games played
  • Terry has 11 points (3-8=11) in his last ten games played, leads Anaheim in assists (21) and is second in points (12-21=33) 
  • F Adam Henrique (15-15=30) has four goals in his last five games, is second on the Ducks in goals and is T-3rd in points
  • Vatrano leads Anaheim in points (21-13=34), goals, even strength goals (11), power play goals (8) and power play points (11) and is T-2nd with two shorthanded goals

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild acquired D Will Butcher from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for F Maxim Cajkovic (1/25).

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
G Marc-Andre Fleury
Upper Body
Day-to-Day
F Vinni Lettieri
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Connor Dewar
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Connections

  • Wild Assistant Coach Jason King skated in four games with Anaheim in 2007-08
  • F Pat Maroon recorded 79 points (26-53=79) and 249 PIM in 204 games with Anaheim (2011-16)
  • Ducks D Jackson LaCombe is from Eden Prairie and played four seasons (2019-23) at the University of Minnesota

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota has won the last 13 meetings, the longest winning streak against an opponent in team history
  • The Wild is 14-1-1 in the last 16 games against Anaheim
  • Minnesota has earned points in 23 of its last 33 games played at Xcel Energy Center (20-10-3)

Game Notes

For more information on tonight's Hockey Day finale, check out the game notes below.

1.27 MIN vs. ANA Game Notes
Download 1.27 MIN vs. ANA Game Notes

