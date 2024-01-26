Josi, Predators rally past Wild in 3rd period

Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy scored, and Kirill Kaprizov had two assists for the Wild (21-22-5), whose three-game winning streak ended. Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves in his third straight start.

“I thought that we gifted them a couple goals there,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “One was a boxout. Forsberg tips it and then we’re coming into D-zone coverage and we have numbers and we drift to the puck and give them [a gift]. And even the third goal. I thought [it was a] hard-fought game.

“I didn't think we were at our best. But I thought the goals that we gave up were attention to detail that if you're going to win these games you have to have, and tonight we didn't have it.”

Michael McCarron appeared to give Nashville a 1-0 lead at 1:08 of the first period, but the call on the ice was quickly changed to no goal when it was determined that McCarron tipped the puck in with a high stick. The NHL Situation Room confirmed the call upon video review.

Eriksson Ek put Minnesota ahead 1-0 on the power play at 12:44 of the second period, deflecting a Kaprizov shot.

Carrier tied it 1-1 at 1:44 of the third on the rush, and Forsberg gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 2:19 when he deflected a Josi one-timer.

"The first one was a clear shot there on the blocker side,” Gustavsson said, “but the second was coming towards my stomach and Forsberg got his tape on it and it hit the post and [went] in.”