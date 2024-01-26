Harley, Stars rally for OT victory against Ducks

Harley scored after taking the puck off a face-off win in the defensive zone and skating it the length of the ice, beating Anaheim goalie John Gibson with a shot from the outside of the left face-off circle. He also had an assist.

Miro Heiskanen scored in his return from injury, and Matt Duchene and Craig Smith also scored for the Stars (29-13-6), who have won two in a row and five of their past seven. Jake Oettinger made 18 saves.

Heiskanen missed the previous 10 games with a lower-body injury sustained in 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 4.

Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist, and Urho Vaakanainen scored his first NHL goal for the Ducks (16-30-2), who have lost four of five. Isac Lundestrom had two assists, and Gibson made 40 saves.

Duchene gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 2:22 of the first period, scoring on a shot from the left face-off dot after Tyler Seguin forced a turnover in the high slot.

Vaakanainen tied it 1-1 at 15:10 off a sharp-angle shot from the goal line that deflected in off of his skate. It was his first goal in 108 NHL games.

Troy Terry put Anaheim ahead 2-1 at 1:28 in the second period on a shot from the slot.

Smith tied it 2-2 at 6:44 when it was determined his shot completely crossed the goal line following a video review.

Silfverberg gave Anaheim a 3-2 lead 12 seconds into the third period when Lundestrom found him in the slot from behind the net.

Heiskanen tied it 3-3 at 10:31 on a shot from one knee at the top of the right circle.