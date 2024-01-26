DALLAS -- Thomas Harley scored 38 seconds into overtime give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at American Airlines Center on Thursday.
Harley, Stars rally for OT victory against Ducks
Wins it at 38 seconds, Heiskanen scores in return for Dallas
Harley scored after taking the puck off a face-off win in the defensive zone and skating it the length of the ice, beating Anaheim goalie John Gibson with a shot from the outside of the left face-off circle. He also had an assist.
Miro Heiskanen scored in his return from injury, and Matt Duchene and Craig Smith also scored for the Stars (29-13-6), who have won two in a row and five of their past seven. Jake Oettinger made 18 saves.
Heiskanen missed the previous 10 games with a lower-body injury sustained in 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 4.
Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist, and Urho Vaakanainen scored his first NHL goal for the Ducks (16-30-2), who have lost four of five. Isac Lundestrom had two assists, and Gibson made 40 saves.
Duchene gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 2:22 of the first period, scoring on a shot from the left face-off dot after Tyler Seguin forced a turnover in the high slot.
Vaakanainen tied it 1-1 at 15:10 off a sharp-angle shot from the goal line that deflected in off of his skate. It was his first goal in 108 NHL games.
Troy Terry put Anaheim ahead 2-1 at 1:28 in the second period on a shot from the slot.
Smith tied it 2-2 at 6:44 when it was determined his shot completely crossed the goal line following a video review.
Silfverberg gave Anaheim a 3-2 lead 12 seconds into the third period when Lundestrom found him in the slot from behind the net.
Heiskanen tied it 3-3 at 10:31 on a shot from one knee at the top of the right circle.