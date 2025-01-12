Preview: Wild at Golden Knights

This Season on Wild vs. Golden Knights

Vegas won the series-opening contest, 3-2, in St. Paul (12/15).

LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-0=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) led the Wild with two points each. G Jesper Wallstedt saved 24-of-27 shots faced in his season debut for Minnesota.

C Jack Eichel (0-2=2), LW Victor Olofsson (2-0=2) and D Shea Theodore (1-1=2) each notched two points for the Golden Knights. G Ilya Samsonov stopped 20-of-22 shots faced to earn the win for Vegas.