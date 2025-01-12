LAS VEGAS, Calif. -- The Minnesota Wild wraps up a two-game back-to-back tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights, hoping to come home triumphant.
Preview: Wild at Golden Knights
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, January 12 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Golden Knights
Wild Record: 27-12-4, 58 points, 2nd in Central Division
Golden Knights Record: 28-11-3, 59 points, 1st in Pacific Division
2024-25 Series Record: 0-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 13-9-4 (6-6-1 at Vegas)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
VGK
MIN
Power Play
25.0%
18.5%
Penalty Kill
77.3%
72.1%
Faceoff
51.9%
48.1%
Goals For / Games Played
3.40
3.00
Goals Against / Games Played
2.67
2.70
This Season on Wild vs. Golden Knights
Vegas won the series-opening contest, 3-2, in St. Paul (12/15).
LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-0=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) led the Wild with two points each. G Jesper Wallstedt saved 24-of-27 shots faced in his season debut for Minnesota.
C Jack Eichel (0-2=2), LW Victor Olofsson (2-0=2) and D Shea Theodore (1-1=2) each notched two points for the Golden Knights. G Ilya Samsonov stopped 20-of-22 shots faced to earn the win for Vegas.
Wild Leaders Against Golden Knights
- Kaprizov (10-5=15 in 16 games) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (7-8=15 in 23 games) both own 15 career points against Vegas
- D Jonas Brodin has 13 points (3-10=13) in 24 matches
- Zuccarello owns 12 points (4-8=12) in 22 games
Golden Knights Leaders Against Wild
- D Alex Pietrangelo (9-18=27) leads Vegas with 27 points in 55 career games vs. Minnesota
- RW Mark Stone has 24 points (5-19=24) in 22 games
- C Tomas Hertl owns 23 points (10-13=23) in 31 games
- Eichel has 17 points (4-13=17) in 14 contests
Recent Transactions
1/9/25
Recalled F Devin Shore from Iowa
1/8/25
Reassigned F Devin Shore to Iowa and recalled D David Jiricek from Iowa
Placed F Jakub Lauko on Long-Term Injured Reserve retroactive to Dec. 14
1/7/25
Signed G Dylan Ferguson to a one-year, two-way contract
Activated D Jake Middleton from Long-Term Injured Reserv
Reassigned F Travis Boyd, F Brendan Gaunce and D Carson Lambos to Iowa
1/6/25
Recalled F Travis Boyd (emergency), F Brendan Gaunce (emergency) and D Carson Lambos (regular) from Iowa
1/1/25
Recalled F Brendan Gaunce and D Carson Lambos from Iowa
Placed F Kirill Kaprizov on Injured Reserve
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (two games missed)
Brock Faber: upper-body injury (two games missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (eight games missed)
Jakub Lauko: lower-body injury (12 games missed)
Jared Spurgeon: lower-body injury (five games missed)
Connections
- Fleury went 117-60-14 with a 2.41 GAA, a .917 SV% and 23 shutouts in 192 games with Vegas (2017-21)
- D Jon Merrill collected 25 points (6-19=25) in 140 games with the Golden Knights in parts of three seasons (2017-20)
- F Ben Jones was selected by the Golden Knights in the seventh round (89th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and played in two games during the 2021-22 season
- Vegas Assistant Coach Joel Ward made his NHL debut with Minnesota and appeared in 11 games with the Wild in 2006- 07
Fast Facts
- Minnesota ranks T-3rd in the NHL in points (30) and fourth in wins (13) all-time against Vegas
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.