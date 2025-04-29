LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to the desert tonight, heading into Game 5 against the Golden Knights. The Knights defeated the Wild at home on Saturday, winning 4-3 in overtime.
Game Five: Wild at Golden Knights
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, April 29th at 8:30 p.m. CT
- Watch: Fan Duel Sports North, TBS, truTV, MAX
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Golden Knights
Wild Regular Season Record: 45-30-7, 97 points, 4th in Central Division
Wild All-Time Playoff Record: 36-64
Golden Knights Regular Season Record: 50-22-10, 110 points, 1st in Pacific Division
Golden Knights All-Time Playoff Record: 59-40
2024-25 Regular Season Series Record: 0-3-0
Round 1 Record: 2-2-0
All-Time Regular Season Wild Record: 13-11-4 (7-4-3 at Xcel Energy Center)
Series Stats Comparison
Team Stats
VGK
MIN
Power Play
36.4%
25.0%
Penalty Kill
75.0%
63.6%
Faceoff
50.8%
49.2%
Goals For / Games Played
3.00
3.75
Goals Against / Games Played
3.75
3.00
This Season on Wild vs. Golden Knights
Minnesota went 0-3-0 against Vegas in the regular season. The Golden Knights won the series-opening contest, 3-2, in St. Paul (12/15), the second game, 4-1, at T-Mobile Arena (1/12) and the third meeting, 5-1, at Xcel Energy Center (3/25).
RW Mats Zuccarello led the Wild with three points (0- 3=3). LW Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals (2-0=2). C Ryan Hartman (1-0=1) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) also scored goals. G Jesper Wallstedt saved 24-of-27 shots faced while making his season debut for Minnesota in the first game. G Filip Gustavsson started the second contest and stopped 33-of-37 shots faced. G Marc-André Fleury saved 33-of-37 shots faced in the third meeting.
C Jack Eichel (3-2=5), RW Mark Stone (0-5=5) and D Shea Theodore (1-3=4) paced Vegas with five points each. G Ilya Samsonov stopped 20-of-22 shots faced to earn the win for Vegas in the first meeting. G Adin Hill went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .950 SV% in starting the final two contests.
Last Time Out
Wild Leaders Against Knights
- Kaprizov (10-5=15 in 16 games) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (7-8=15 in 24 games) both own 15 career points against Vegas
- D Jonas Brodin (3-10=13 in 25 matches), C Gustav Nyquist (6-7=13 in 15 games) and Zuccarello (4-9=13 in 24 games) each have 13 points
Golden Knights Leaders Against Wild
- LW Brandon Saad (14-14=28 in 50 games) and Stone (5-23-28 in 24 games) lead the Golden Knights with 28 career points vs. the Wild
- D Alex Pietrangelo owns 27 points (9-18=27) in 56 career games vs. Minnesota
- C Tomas Hertl owns 25 points (11-14=25) in 32 games
Recent Transactions
4/25/25
Signed G Riley Mercer to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season
4/21/25
Recalled F Travis Boyd, D Cameron Crotty, F Brendan Gaunce, F Hunter Haight, G Samual Hlavaj, F Ben Jones, D Carson Lambos and F Liam Öhgren from Iowa
4/18/25
Recalled G Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa
4/13/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty to Iowa
Signed D Zeev Buium to a three-year, entry-level contract through the 2026-27 season
4/9/25
Activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve
Activated F Kirill Kaprizov from Long-Term Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Brendan Gaunce and F Devin Shore to Iowa
Connections
- Fleury went 117-60-14 with a 2.41 GAA, a .917 SV% and 23 shutouts in 192 games with Vegas (2017-21)
- D Jon Merrill collected 25 points (6-19=25) in 140 games with the Golden Knights in parts of three seasons (2017-20)
- Vegas D Zach Whitecloud played two seasons (2016-18) at Bemidji State University
- Vegas Assistant Coach Joel Ward made his NHL debut with Minnesota and appeared in 11 games with the Wild in 2006-07
Fast Facts
- Minnesota ranks fifth in the NHL in points (30) and fourth in wins (13) all-time against Vegas
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.