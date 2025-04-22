Game Two: Wild at Golden Knights

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice in Vegas again tonight, heading into another tilt after falling 4-2 to the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Regular Season Record: 45-30-7, 97 points, 4th in Central Division

Wild All-Time Playoff Record: 34-62-0

Golden Knights Regular Season Record: 50-22-10, 110 points, 1st in Pacific Division

Golden Knights All-Time Playoff Record: 57-38-0

2024-25 Regular Season Series Record: 0-3-0

Round 1 Record: 0-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 13-11-4 (6-7-1 at Vegas)

Series Stats Comparison

Team Stats
VGK
MIN
Power Play
100.0%
0.0%
Penalty Kill
100.0%
0.0%
Faceoff
40.0%
60.0%
Goals For / Games Played
4.00
2.00
Goals Against / Games Played
2.00
4.00

This Season on Wild vs. Golden Knights

Minnesota went 0-3-0 against Vegas in the regular season. The Golden Knights won the series-opening contest, 3-2, in St. Paul (12/15), the second game, 4-1, at T-Mobile Arena (1/12) and the third meeting, 5-1, at Xcel Energy Center (3/25).

RW Mats Zuccarello led the Wild with three points (0- 3=3). LW Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals (2-0=2). C Ryan Hartman (1-0=1) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) also scored goals. G Jesper Wallstedt saved 24-of-27 shots faced while making his season debut for Minnesota in the first game. G Filip Gustavsson started the second contest and stopped 33-of-37 shots faced. G Marc-André Fleury saved 33-of-37 shots faced in the third meeting.

C Jack Eichel (3-2=5), RW Mark Stone (0-5=5) and D Shea Theodore (1-3=4) paced Vegas with five points each. G Ilya Samsonov stopped 20-of-22 shots faced to earn the win for Vegas in the first meeting. G Adin Hill went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .950 SV% in starting the final two contests.

Last Time Out

MIN at VGK | Recap

Wild Leaders Against Knights

  • Kaprizov (10-5=15 in 16 games) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (7-8=15 in 24 games) both own 15 career points against Vegas
  • D Jonas Brodin (3-10=13 in 25 matches), C Gustav Nyquist (6-7=13 in 15 games) and Zuccarello (4-9=13 in 24 games) each have 13 points

Golden Knights Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Brandon Saad (14-14=28 in 50 games) and Stone (5-23-28 in 24 games) lead the Golden Knights with 28 career points vs. the Wild
  • D Alex Pietrangelo owns 27 points (9-18=27) in 56 career games vs. Minnesota
  • C Tomas Hertl owns 25 points (11-14=25) in 32 games

Recent Transactions

4/21/25

Recalled F Travis Boyd, D Cameron Crotty, F Brendan Gaunce, F Hunter Haight, G Samual Hlavaj, F Ben Jones, D Carson Lambos and F Liam Öhgren from Iowa

4/18/25

Recalled G Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa

4/13/25

Reassigned D Cameron Crotty to Iowa

Signed D Zeev Buium to a three-year, entry-level contract through the 2026-27 season

4/9/25

Activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve

Activated F Kirill Kaprizov from Long-Term Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Brendan Gaunce and F Devin Shore to Iowa

4/6/25

Recalled D Cameron Crotty from Iowa

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • Fleury went 117-60-14 with a 2.41 GAA, a .917 SV% and 23 shutouts in 192 games with Vegas (2017-21)
  • D Jon Merrill collected 25 points (6-19=25) in 140 games with the Golden Knights in parts of three seasons (2017-20)
  • Vegas D Zach Whitecloud played two seasons (2016-18) at Bemidji State University
  • Vegas Assistant Coach Joel Ward made his NHL debut with Minnesota and appeared in 11 games with the Wild in 2006-07

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota ranks fifth in the NHL in points (30) and fourth in wins (13) all-time against Vegas

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

