Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Jeff Petry from the Florida Panthers

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman Jeff Petry from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The draft pick becomes a fifth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft if Minnesota wins two playoff rounds and Petry plays in 50 percent or more of the Wild’s playoff games during those first two rounds.

Petry, 38 (12/9/1987), owns eight assists, 22 penalty minutes and 45 shots on goal in 58 games for Florida this season. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound native of Ann Arbor, Mich., has recorded 393 points (96-297=393), 103 power-play points (24-79=103), 1,745 shots on goal and 1,616 blocked shots in 1,039 games across 16 NHL seasons with the Edmonton Oilers (2010-15), Montreal Canadiens (2015-22), Pittsburgh Penguins (2022-23), Detroit Red Wings (2023-25) and Florida (2025-26). He has also amassed 13 points (5-8=13) and 90 shots on goal in 48 postseason games across four Stanley Cup Playoff appearances (2015, 2017, 2020, 2021), all with Montreal.

Petry skated in the 1,000th game of his NHL career with Florida on Nov. 17 vs. Vancouver after signing with the Panthers as a free agent on July 1, 2025. He served as an alternate captain for Montreal for three seasons (2019-22) and set career-high marks in goals (13), assists (33) and points (46) with the Canadiens during the 2018-19 season. Petry totaled 28 points (7-21=28) in 51 career American Hockey League (AHL) games in parts of three seasons (2009-12) with the Springfield Falcons (2009-10) and Oklahoma City Barons (2010-12), and represented the United States at the 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2024 IIHF World Championships, earning a bronze medal with Team USA in 2013. He was originally selected by Edmonton in the second round (No. 45 overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft. He will wear sweater No. 2 with Minnesota.

Minnesota travels to play the Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow, March 6, at 9 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visittickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available, contact [email protected] for more information or book instantly at wildsuites.com.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.