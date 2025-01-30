Preview: Wild at Montreal Canadiens

013025_GameDayMatchup_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- The Wild ventures to Montreal today to challenge the Canadiens on the second stop of a long four game road trip. Minnesota left Toronto last night victors, defeating the Maple Leafs 3-1 and hoping to carry the inertia into the second match in this back-to-back.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 30-17-4, 64 points, 3rd in Central Division

Maple Leafs Record: 24-21-5, 53 points, T-6th in Atlantic Division

2024-25 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 22-7-3 (9-5-2 at Montreal)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
MTL
MIN
Power Play
20.3%
20.0%
Penalty Kill
82.0%
70.4%
Faceoff
49.7%
47.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.98
2.92
Goals Against / Games Played
3.34
2.82

Last Time Out

MIN at TOR | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Canadiens

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-0, in St. Paul (11/14).

LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) led the Wild with two points, while LW Matt Boldy (1-0-1) and C Marco Rossi (1-0=1) also scored goals. G Filip Gustavsson saved all 19 shots faced to earn the shutout win for the Wild.

G Sam Montembeault stopped 25-of-27 shots faced for Montreal.

Wild Leaders Against Habs

  • LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with 24 points (5- 19=24) in 33 career games vs. Montreal
  • LW Marcus Foligno (7-8=15, in 33 games) and D Zach Bogosian (4-11=15, in 46 games) have 15 points each
  • Kaprizov (5-8=13) in seven games and C Devin Shore (6-7=13 in 20 games) each own 13 points

Canadiens Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Patrik Laine owns 15 points (10-5=15) in 21 career games against Minnesota
  • D David Savard has 10 points (5-5=10) in 23 games
  • C Christian Dvorak (2-6=8, in 24 games) and LW Brendan Gallagher (5-3=8, in 17 games) have eight points each

Recent Transactions

1/29/25

Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa

1/28/25

Placed D Jonas Brodin on Long-Term Injured Reserve and F Kirill Kaprizov on Injured Reserve

1/24/25

Activated F Kirill Kaprizov and D Jared Spurgeon from Injured Reserve

1/23/25

Reassigned D David Jiricek to Iowa

1/22/25

Reassigned F Brendan Gaunce to Iowa

1/19/25

Reassigned G Dylan Ferguson to Iowa

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

On the Mend

Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (10 games missed)

Marcus Johansson: concussion (six game missed)

Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (one game missed)

Connections

  • Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 1-4- 1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .899 SV% in 16 games (seven starts) with the Canadiens in parts of four seasons (1990-91; 1992-94; 1998-99)
  • C Frederick Gaudreau hails from Bromont, Quebec
  • Fleury is from Sorel, Quebec
  • D Jon Merrill skated in 13 games for Montreal in 2020-21

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 17-1-0 in its last 18 games vs. the Canadiens, and is on a eight-game winning streak since 10/20/19 in which it has outscored Montreal 33-12
  • The eight-game win streak is the Wild’s longest active winning streak vs. a single opponent
  • The Wild recorded a nine-game win streak against Montreal (12/3/14-1/7/19), out scoring the Canadiens, 36- 10
  • Minnesota has won the last 11 games played at Xcel Energy Center (11/1/13 - 11/14/24), the team’s longest active home win streak against an opponent and currently tied for the second-longest active home winning streak vs. a single opponent in the NHL (Dallas, active 12-game home winning streak vs. Detroit)

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

1.30 MIN at MTL Game Notes
- 0.9 MB
Download 1.30 MIN at MTL Game Notes

Related Content

Guerin at Practice 1/28

Hynes at Practice 1/28

News Feed

Game Recap: Wild 3, Maple Leafs 1

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Ben Jones From Iowa

Preview: Wild at Maple Leafs

Prospect Report: January 28, 2025

Wild on 7th - Episode 89: Hockey Day MN, Chapstick, and a Rat

Game Recap: Wild 4, Blackhawks 2

Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

Game Recap: Flames 5, Wild 4

Brainerd to Host Hockey Day Minnesota 2027 in Partnership With Brainerd International Raceway

Minnesota Wild Foundation Announces Two Grants to Youth Hockey Organizations

Minnesota Wild Foundation Launches Skate It Forward to Strengthen Community Hockey Statewide

Preview: Wild vs. Flames

Rink Rock January 25 - Dan Israel

Game Recap: Utah 4, Wild 0

Preview: Wild vs. Hockey Club

Prospect Report: January 22, 2025

Wild on 7th - Episode 87: Marco Rossi, Apfel Strudel, and The Code

Game Recap: Wild 3, Avs 1