MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- The Wild ventures to Montreal today to challenge the Canadiens on the second stop of a long four game road trip. Minnesota left Toronto last night victors, defeating the Maple Leafs 3-1 and hoping to carry the inertia into the second match in this back-to-back.
Preview: Wild at Montreal Canadiens
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, January 30th at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Habs
Wild Record: 30-17-4, 64 points, 3rd in Central Division
Maple Leafs Record: 24-21-5, 53 points, T-6th in Atlantic Division
2024-25 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 22-7-3 (9-5-2 at Montreal)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
MTL
MIN
Power Play
20.3%
20.0%
Penalty Kill
82.0%
70.4%
Faceoff
49.7%
47.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.98
2.92
Goals Against / Games Played
3.34
2.82
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Canadiens
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-0, in St. Paul (11/14).
LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) led the Wild with two points, while LW Matt Boldy (1-0-1) and C Marco Rossi (1-0=1) also scored goals. G Filip Gustavsson saved all 19 shots faced to earn the shutout win for the Wild.
G Sam Montembeault stopped 25-of-27 shots faced for Montreal.
Wild Leaders Against Habs
- LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with 24 points (5- 19=24) in 33 career games vs. Montreal
- LW Marcus Foligno (7-8=15, in 33 games) and D Zach Bogosian (4-11=15, in 46 games) have 15 points each
- Kaprizov (5-8=13) in seven games and C Devin Shore (6-7=13 in 20 games) each own 13 points
Canadiens Leaders Against Wild
- LW Patrik Laine owns 15 points (10-5=15) in 21 career games against Minnesota
- D David Savard has 10 points (5-5=10) in 23 games
- C Christian Dvorak (2-6=8, in 24 games) and LW Brendan Gallagher (5-3=8, in 17 games) have eight points each
Recent Transactions
1/29/25
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
1/28/25
Placed D Jonas Brodin on Long-Term Injured Reserve and F Kirill Kaprizov on Injured Reserve
1/24/25
Activated F Kirill Kaprizov and D Jared Spurgeon from Injured Reserve
1/23/25
Reassigned D David Jiricek to Iowa
1/22/25
Reassigned F Brendan Gaunce to Iowa
1/19/25
Reassigned G Dylan Ferguson to Iowa
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (10 games missed)
Marcus Johansson: concussion (six game missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (one game missed)
Connections
- Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 1-4- 1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .899 SV% in 16 games (seven starts) with the Canadiens in parts of four seasons (1990-91; 1992-94; 1998-99)
- C Frederick Gaudreau hails from Bromont, Quebec
- Fleury is from Sorel, Quebec
- D Jon Merrill skated in 13 games for Montreal in 2020-21
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 17-1-0 in its last 18 games vs. the Canadiens, and is on a eight-game winning streak since 10/20/19 in which it has outscored Montreal 33-12
- The eight-game win streak is the Wild’s longest active winning streak vs. a single opponent
- The Wild recorded a nine-game win streak against Montreal (12/3/14-1/7/19), out scoring the Canadiens, 36- 10
- Minnesota has won the last 11 games played at Xcel Energy Center (11/1/13 - 11/14/24), the team’s longest active home win streak against an opponent and currently tied for the second-longest active home winning streak vs. a single opponent in the NHL (Dallas, active 12-game home winning streak vs. Detroit)
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.