Wild on 7th - Episode 106: VGK Game 5 Recap - The Past Stays There.

Won7_GAME5_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

After further review, we'd rather not have any more reviews, but the truth is, we still have a game 6. Ryan Carter hot off the team plane from Vegas, burns into the studio to catch up with John King, and our playoff staple Wild Radio Joe O'Donnell joins us for a quick breakdown of game 5, and then all eyes on game 6. Much like the narrative of the last few podcasts, the guys really lean into the fact that the past is the past, even if we're talking about last night. The series is coming back to the State of Hockey, and Wild Joe Radio has a vision. We might have teased the bingo card for these shows, but this is next level. Listen up, break the mold, and change the narrative. Boldy's dog was not kicked...it's a figure of speech folks, but let's hope he still plays like it was.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

