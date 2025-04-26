Wild on 7th - Episode 104: VGK Game 3 Recap featuring Taylor Heise

Xcel Energy Center was absolutely rocking last night, in part kickstarted by Lake City royalty, Minnesota Frost Superstar, and recent World Champion, Taylor Heise with a strong "Let's Play Hockey" call. King and Carts are back in studio at TRIA Rink breaking down game 3 alongside Wild Radio host Joe O'Donnell, and are joined late in the show by Taylor. They all share amazing insight on playoff mentality, goaltending, momentum, belief and more. Lot's of hockey left to be played, and a slightly longer than average pod for your enjoyment, because you deserve it. You deserve to feel this way, to believe, and to head into the weekend with a focus and mindset that will help carry the Wild back to the desert.

