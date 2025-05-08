Seven Members of Wild Organization to Participate at 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship

Seven members of the Minnesota Wild organization will represent their respective countries at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark, from May 9 – 25. Five countries will be represented by a member of the Wild organization, including Canada (goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, defenseman Jared Spurgeon), Czechia (defenseman David Spacek), Slovakia (goaltender Samuel Hlavaj), Sweden (defenseman Jonas Brodin, center Marcus Johansson) and the United States (defenseman Zeev Buium). Fans can visit iihf.com for more information about the 16 competing national teams, tournament schedule and format.

Buium, 19 (12/7/05), made his NHL debut in Game 1 of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Vegas on April 20 and tallied one assist in four games played during the postseason. Buium collected 48 points (13-35=48), four game-winning goals (GWG), 44 penalty minutes (PIM) and averaged 27:03 in time-on-ice per game (TOI/G) in 41 games during his sophomore season with the University of Denver. The 6-foot, 186-pound native of Laguna Niguel, Calif., led NCAA defensemen in scoring (T-11th in the NCAA), ranked second among all NCAA players in assists and third in TOI/G. He was named a Finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, a First Team All-American, was selected as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Player of the Year and the NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year and was one of two players to be a unanimous selection to the All-NCHC First Team. Buium has represented the United States at multiple international competitions, notably winning gold at the previous two IIHF World Junior Championships (2024, 2025), tallying 11 points (5-6=11), six PIM and a plus-21 rating in 14 games.

Brodin, 31 (7/12/93), logged 20 points (4-16=20), 105 blocked shots, a plus-10 rating and 22:56 in TOI/G in 50 games for Minnesota this season, ranking second on the team in TOI/G and fourth in blocked shots. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Karlstad, Sweden, was originally drafted by Minnesota in the first round (10th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft and has compiled 260 points (58-1202=240), 1,491 blocked shots and a plus-103 rating in 853 career games over 13 NHL seasons (2012-24), all with the Wild. Brodin most recently represented Sweden at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, where he finished with one goal and averaged 17:06 of TOI in three games played, and recorded four points (1-3=4) in 10 games as Sweden won bronze at the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

Fleury, 40 (11/28/84), appeared in 23 games (21 starts) for Minnesota this season, posting a 12-9-1 record with a 2.78 GAA, a .903 SV% and one shutout. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound native of Sorel, Quebec, finished his NHL career having played in 1,051 games (1,017 starts) across 21 seasons (2003-04, 2005-25), posting a 575-339-97 record with a 2.60 goals-against average (GAA), a .912 save percentage (SV%) and 76 shutouts. Fleury ranks first all-time among NHL goaltenders in shootout wins (66), second in wins, games played, games started (1,017) and minutes played (60,669:03), and third in saves (27,188). The five-time NHL All-Star selection (2011, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020) was awarded the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender following the 2020-21 season, when he posted a 26-10-0 record with six shutouts, a 1.98 GAA and a .928 SV%. This will be Fleury’s first appearance with Team Canada at the IIHF Men’s World Championship.

Hlavaj, 23 (5/29/2001), posted a 2.85 GAA and a .904 SV% in 36 games in his first season with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). He recorded his first career professional shutout on Jan. 10 at Ontario, stopping all 34 shots faced. The 6-foot-4, 193-pound native of Martin, Slovakia, also went 2-2-1 with a 3.02 GAA and a .885 SV% in five games with the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL). Hlavaj also posted a 3-2-0 record with a 2.54 GAA and a .925 SV% and one shutout in five starts for Slovakia during the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

Johansson, 34 (10/6/90), tallied 34 points (11-23=34) and 121 shots in 72 games with Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound native of Landskrona, Sweden, has recorded 517 points (185-332=517) and 1,509 shots in 983 career games 15 NHL seasons with the Washington Capitals (2010-17, 2021-23), New Jersey Devils (2017-19), Buffalo Sabres (2019-20), Minnesota (2020-21, 2022-25) and Seattle Kraken (2021-22). Johansson led tournament skaters with a plus-14 rating and ranked T-4th with 12 points (6-6=12) in nine games played while helping Sweden to a bronze medal at the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

Spacek, 22 (2/18/03), recorded 31 points (4-27=31), 31 PIM and 117 SOG in 72 games with the Iowa Wild this season. He led Iowa with 18 powerplay assists, ranked second in assists and led team defensemen in scoring. The 6-foot, 174-pound native of Columbus, Ohio, owns 43 points (7-36=43), 52 PIM and 190 shots in 133 career games over two AHL seasons (2023-25). Spacek also recorded five assists in 10 games played to help Czechia secure gold at the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship. He also won a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Tournament with Czechia. He recorded eight points (3-5=8), 11 shots and a plus-7 rating in seven games. Spacek tied for third in tournament in scoring by a defenseman and averaged 19:46 minutes of time on ice per game.

Spurgeon, 35 (11/29/89), recorded 32 points (7-25=32), 14 PIM, 117 shots and 119 blocked shots in 66 games with Minnesota this season. He led team defensemen in scoring and ranked second among team skaters in blocked shots and fifth in assists. The 5-foot-9, 166-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta, owns 416 points (117-299=416), 34 PPG, 23 GWG, a plus-125 rating, 1,543 shots and 1,609 blocked shots in 933 career games over 15 seasons with Minnesota (2010-25). He ranks first all-time in team history in plus-minus and TOI (20,624:08), second in games played, third in assists and points, T-6th in GWG and eighth in goals. This will be Spurgeon’s first appearance with Team Canada at the IIHF Men’s World Championship.

