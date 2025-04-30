Game Recap: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT)

The Golden Knights, who also won 4-3 in overtime in Game 4 on Saturday, lead the best-of-7 series 3-2. Game 6 will be in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

“It's a race to four, it's not a race to three,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “Like I've said all along in this series, it's right there. ... The series is competitive.”

William Karlsson and Mark Stone scored, and Jack Eichel had two assists for Vegas, which is the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Adin Hill made 20 saves.

“It’s always the hardest to finish the series off, right?” Pearson said. “We have to have the mentality, and they're going to give us their best, so it's going to be a good game.”

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored, and Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists for Minnesota, which is the first wild card from the West.

Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves before leaving the game after the second period because of an illness. He was replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury, who made six saves on seven shots.

“We're confident in our game. We know that if we play the right way that we can beat this team,” Boldy said. “... Like I said, take the good, fix the bad and kind of just keep our energy up. That's the biggest thing. You can't be deflated. It's a series. You go back home and you use the fans to try to win that game, and then anything can happen in Game 7.”