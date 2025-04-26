SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild is poised to take the stage against Vegas again this afternoon, heading into this Game Four tilt, up two games to the Golden Knights' one. The Wild defeated Vegas 5-2 on Thursday night, in Minnesota's first home game in the Round 1 series.
Game Four: Wild vs. Golden Knights
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, April 26th at 3:00 p.m. CT
- Watch: Fan Duel Sports North, TBS, truTV, MAX
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Golden Knights
Wild Regular Season Record: 45-30-7, 97 points, 4th in Central Division
Wild All-Time Playoff Record: 36-63-0
Golden Knights Regular Season Record: 50-22-10, 110 points, 1st in Pacific Division
Golden Knights All-Time Playoff Record: 58-40-0
2024-25 Regular Season Series Record: 0-3-0
Round 1 Record: 2-1-0
All-Time Regular Season Wild Record: 13-11-4 (7-4-3 at Xcel Energy Center)
Series Stats Comparison
Team Stats
VGK
MIN
Power Play
33.3%
33.3%
Penalty Kill
66.7%
66.7%
Faceoff
51.4%
48.6%
Goals For / Games Played
2.67
4.00
Goals Against / Games Played
4.00
2.67
This Season on Wild vs. Golden Knights
Minnesota went 0-3-0 against Vegas in the regular season. The Golden Knights won the series-opening contest, 3-2, in St. Paul (12/15), the second game, 4-1, at T-Mobile Arena (1/12) and the third meeting, 5-1, at Xcel Energy Center (3/25).
RW Mats Zuccarello led the Wild with three points (0- 3=3). LW Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals (2-0=2). C Ryan Hartman (1-0=1) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) also scored goals. G Jesper Wallstedt saved 24-of-27 shots faced while making his season debut for Minnesota in the first game. G Filip Gustavsson started the second contest and stopped 33-of-37 shots faced. G Marc-André Fleury saved 33-of-37 shots faced in the third meeting.
C Jack Eichel (3-2=5), RW Mark Stone (0-5=5) and D Shea Theodore (1-3=4) paced Vegas with five points each. G Ilya Samsonov stopped 20-of-22 shots faced to earn the win for Vegas in the first meeting. G Adin Hill went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .950 SV% in starting the final two contests.
Last Time Out
Wild Leaders Against Knights
- Kaprizov (10-5=15 in 16 games) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (7-8=15 in 24 games) both own 15 career points against Vegas
- D Jonas Brodin (3-10=13 in 25 matches), C Gustav Nyquist (6-7=13 in 15 games) and Zuccarello (4-9=13 in 24 games) each have 13 points
Golden Knights Leaders Against Wild
- LW Brandon Saad (14-14=28 in 50 games) and Stone (5-23-28 in 24 games) lead the Golden Knights with 28 career points vs. the Wild
- D Alex Pietrangelo owns 27 points (9-18=27) in 56 career games vs. Minnesota
- C Tomas Hertl owns 25 points (11-14=25) in 32 games
Recent Transactions
4/25/25
Signed G Riley Mercer to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season
4/21/25
Recalled F Travis Boyd, D Cameron Crotty, F Brendan Gaunce, F Hunter Haight, G Samual Hlavaj, F Ben Jones, D Carson Lambos and F Liam Öhgren from Iowa
4/18/25
Recalled G Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa
4/13/25
Reassigned D Cameron Crotty to Iowa
Signed D Zeev Buium to a three-year, entry-level contract through the 2026-27 season
4/9/25
Activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve
Activated F Kirill Kaprizov from Long-Term Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Brendan Gaunce and F Devin Shore to Iowa
Connections
- Fleury went 117-60-14 with a 2.41 GAA, a .917 SV% and 23 shutouts in 192 games with Vegas (2017-21)
- D Jon Merrill collected 25 points (6-19=25) in 140 games with the Golden Knights in parts of three seasons (2017-20)
- Vegas D Zach Whitecloud played two seasons (2016-18) at Bemidji State University
- Vegas Assistant Coach Joel Ward made his NHL debut with Minnesota and appeared in 11 games with the Wild in 2006-07
Fast Facts
- Minnesota ranks fifth in the NHL in points (30) and fourth in wins (13) all-time against Vegas
Pregame Party
Join the Wild for a Pregame Party before Game 4! Doors open at 12:00 p.m., enter through Gate 4. This event is open to ticketed fans only.
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.