Wild on 7th - Episode 103: VGK Game 2 Recap - Playing a Series Not Just a Game

The Minnesota Wild are heading home with a split of the first two games of round one, with a huge win last night in the desert. King is holding down the studio at TRIA Rink, and Carts and Joe join remotely for a full breakdown of game 2. They talk SAUCE, they talk hits, they talk playoff hockey, bets, and more, and it's all coming back to Saint Paul on Thursday night. Do you have your tickets yet? It's the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and we don't have time for the typical Minnesota sports fan crap. Get in the building, get raucous and let Vegas know that they are really far from home!

