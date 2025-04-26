Game Recap: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Reilly Smith drove through the right circle and threw a centering pass to the crease that was deflected by Nicolas Roy before Barbashev found the loose puck and shoveled in a backhand.

“I think we jumped pretty good on the face-off there, kind of a bubble puck, and ‘Smitty’ nice puck protection there,” Roy said. “Those overtime goals are usually not that pretty. It’s usually hard work and it was one of those.”

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 in Vegas on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Barbashev, Roy and Tomas Hertl each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Adin Hill made 29 saves.

“I think you're jumping on a plane feeling good about yourself, right?” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “At the end of the day, it's 2-2, it's best-of-3. We lost home ice, we got it back. It's been hard fought, every inch of ice there, so that's how I'm looking at it. Emotionally, we're [going to] enjoy it, but tomorrow we'll rest and then get back to work on.”