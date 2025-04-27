Wild on 7th - Episode 105: VGK Game 4 - Create An Expectation to Win

No Sunday scaries here on the Game 4 Recap! Ryan Carter and John King are joined by Wild Radio host Joe O'Donnell for a recap of Round 1 Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The guys break down the playoff narratives, talk about having the expectation to win, how the Minnesota fan base doesn't know what that means yet, and how WE ALL NEED TO BREAK THE MOLD. They also lean into the truths that are all right in front of us, that history doesn't matter in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, that Marcus Foligno deletes people, that Trenin is stepping up big, Decausemaker is crushing the anthems, and that we need to be done with the Minnesota sports mentality. These guys are going to prove it.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.