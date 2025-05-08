Wild on 7th - Episode 108: VGK Game 6 Recap - Season Wrap with Bill Guerin

Won7_1920x1080_SEASONWRAP_BILLYG
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

"It Felt Different." This was a line that we've heard a lot lately, and hopefully you have also felt this different feeling. Bill Guerin joins the pod to help put a bow on the season, and in classic Billy fashion, he did just that. How else might one wrap a HARD season, but with a quick screening of the cinematic genius that is Strange Brew! Billy talks about his feelings while watching the Stanley Cup Playoffs, how this season felt different, how proud he is of the team for continually battling, and how he is going into the biggest summer of his tenure with the Minnesota Wild. Can we crack the mold of Minnesota sports culture, shift expectations, and build a real winning attitude? We are getting there one podcast at a time. Massive thank you to the Wild on 7th fans who’ve rocked with us all year. Stay tuned for updates, and subscribe to all of our channels so you don't miss anything in the off season.

