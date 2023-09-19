Q&A with Coach

SB: What’s your relationship with the coaching staff during the summer? Do you get together? Or is it a complete break so you can totally recharge?

DE: It’s literally a complete break until development camp. Development camp is where we start putting our structure together. At the end of the season we sat down because it was fresh. We talked about systematically what we’d like to change, negatives, positives, different things that we want to improve on obviously. And then we hit development camp and we revisit. We revisit what we’ve talked about and because it was so fresh guys have had time to think and work through some stuff. Change some stuff. And then at development camp, which was nice this year because Jason King was already hired (as an assistant to replace Brett McLean who took over as head coach in Iowa with the Wild’s American Hockey League affiliate) so we were able to get in there at development camp and get our roles defined. Get our videos. Not our practice plans because we didn’t do that until we get here (later in the summer). But we’re able to just really dial in our structure of what we want to do through training camp and then when we get back here same thing. Then you do it once more just to refine it. Now we watch our videos. Two days ago we presented all our videos that we’re going to present to the team we presented to Billy (Wild GM Bill Guerin) and his staff, all the scouts, so that they get to see how we want to play. That’s Billy’s suggestion. He’s like, geez, it would be great for all of our staffs, scouts included, this is how the Minnesota Wild play the game and that’s how we want to play so they have an idea of how our group wants to conduct themselves on the ice.